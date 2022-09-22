North Platte rallies from two-set deficit but falls to Hastings in 5

In a back-and-forth match Thursday night, the Bulldogs came up short in the final moments.

Hastings (10-7) scored the final six points to win the decisive fifth set after the North Platte volleyball team fought back from a two-set deficit.

Scores were 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10.

“We just made some little mistakes,” Bulldogs coach Clancy Hammond said of her team, which had held a 10-9 lead in the fifth set. “In (the final set) you have less points to play with and the little things seem bigger.”

The Bulldogs (5-14), who have dropped six straight matches, were competitive in the first two sets, but Hammond said Hastings took advantage of some openings in the North Platte block.

Hastings scored the final two points of the second set after North Platte rallied from a late three-point deficit to tie the score at 23-23.

North Platte made a switch at the start as Kylee Tilford replaced Addison Uehling at the outside hitter position and Uehling took over Tilford’s spot in the middle.

“We felt that Addison really gave us a little bigger block in the middle and (Tilford) gave us a little more athleticism to the outside,” Hammond said. “I think that switch really helped us in the third and fourth sets.”

The teams split the first 26 points in the third set before the Bulldogs scored six of the next eight to take control. Hastings never got closer than two points to the Bulldogs the rest of the way, but fought off three set points before Tilford ended the set with a tip kill.

North Platte never trailed in the fourth set and led by as much as six points on the way to tying the match at two sets apiece.

“(The key) was getting our blocking together so that we could play defense in the back row and pass the ball up,” Hammond said. “I thought that is what we really struggled with (early) and I think it came together late in the third set and into the fourth.”

The Bulldogs scored the first two points of the fifth set, but Hastings rebounded to force the first of six ties in the race to 15 points. And the Tigers made the plays late to get there first.

“We almost pulled out the reverse sweep,” Hammond said. “Being down two sets, (the players) could have easily quit tonight, but they rallied back.”