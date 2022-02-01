North Platte routs Gothenburg in state duals tuneup

“I knew there were a lot of solid teams there, but our kids went out and battled — not only for themselves but for each other,” Hall said. “When kids are going out there to do things for their teammates, that’s when you know that you’ve got a great team.”

This is the first time that the Bulldogs have qualified for the state dual meet since the format was introduced in 2013. The Bulldogs would have qualified for the tournament last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The kids missed out on the chance to participate in it last year and I think they’re going to try and make the most of it this year,” Hall said.

Tuesday’s match provided an opportunity for the Bulldogs to get competition in ahead of the tournament, but Gothenburg also felt it benefited from the matchup as well.

“We hoped to get some good experience against some really good wrestlers and that’s what we did,” Gothenburg co-coach Tom Scott said. “It was good to just see the kids compete. not worry about the scoreboard and just let it all hang out."

The dual was a chance for Gothenburg to get some work in ahead of the Southwest Conference tournament that begins on Thursday.