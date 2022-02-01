North Platte routs Gothenburg in state duals tuneup

North Platte prep wrestling coach Dale Hall wanted to make sure his team had the right mindset going into a final tuneup before this weekend’s NSAA state dual tournament in Kearney.
“The biggest thing is that I didn’t want our kids to have a letdown,” Hall said after North Platte downed Gothenburg 72-0 on Tuesday night at the Dawg House. “Gothenburg has some good kids — they really do — and I wanted to make sure our kids came in here ready to roll.”
The Bulldogs won eight of the weights by pins and will carry a 23-4 dual meet record and a fifth-seed into the Class A field.
North Platte faces fourth-seeded Norfolk in the opening round of the tournament, a program that the Bulldogs lost to earlier this year by around 20 points.
“They beat us pretty good, but we are a different team than we were earlier, in the beginning of the year,” Hall said. “We have some guys in different spots and I like the matchups we have and how our lineup looks.
“Our biggest thing right now is staying healthy and making sure our mindset is right,” Hall said. “We’re going into the state duals believing we have a chance in winning.”
Hall said the Bulldogs’ first-place finish at the Trojan Border Wars in Casper, Wyoming, in mid-January is when the roster really showed its potential.
“I knew there were a lot of solid teams there, but our kids went out and battled — not only for themselves but for each other,” Hall said. “When kids are going out there to do things for their teammates, that’s when you know that you’ve got a great team.”
This is the first time that the Bulldogs have qualified for the state dual meet since the format was introduced in 2013. The Bulldogs would have qualified for the tournament last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids missed out on the chance to participate in it last year and I think they’re going to try and make the most of it this year,” Hall said.
Tuesday’s match provided an opportunity for the Bulldogs to get competition in ahead of the tournament, but Gothenburg also felt it benefited from the matchup as well.
“We hoped to get some good experience against some really good wrestlers and that’s what we did,” Gothenburg co-coach Tom Scott said. “It was good to just see the kids compete. not worry about the scoreboard and just let it all hang out."
The dual was a chance for Gothenburg to get some work in ahead of the Southwest Conference tournament that begins on Thursday.
The Class B District 4 tournament in Sidney follows on Feb. 11. Scott said his team is getting healthy ahead of the postseason challenges.
“We’ve had some injuries (earlier in the season) but we are starting to get everyone back and that’s good to see,” Scott said.
North Platte 72, Gothenburg 0
Results
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Casey Wahlgren, Gothenburg, TF 18-2 4:27
113 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg, Dec 8-2
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Carsen Farr, Gothenburg, Fall 3:10
126 — Tyson Smith, North Platte def. Carson Stevens, Gothenburg, Fall 0:59
132 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte win by forfeit
138 — Lathen Huntsman, North Platte def. Ty Kreis, Gothenburg, MD 13-3
145 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Ty Hotz, Gothenburg, Fall 5:03
152 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Jameson Smith, Gothenburg, Fall 3:50
160 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Abe Mendez, Gothenburg, Fall 3:34
170 — Unknown vs. Unknown
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Maxwell Wyatt, Gothenburg, Fall 0:49
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte win by forfeit
220 — Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte def. Cole Atkinson, Gothenburg, Fall 3:14
285 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Jacob Olson, Gothenburg, Fall 1:16
