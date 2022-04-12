North Platte soccer splits with Hastings

The North Platte girls soccer team drew up a play a minute before the second half was about to start. A little under two minutes into the half, the Bulldogs got their opportunity to try it.

It worked.

Macy Nolda took a kick from the left side and launched a ball into the wind, using the strong breeze to lift it over the keeper’s head and into the net.

Nolda’s goal broke a tied score and allowed the Bulldogs to play with a lead in their 3-0 win over Hastings on Tuesday at Madison Middle School.

“The girls were ready for it,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “It was a perfect pass out by Kaitlyn (Evans), and Macy was ready and just cranked that shot. It was beautiful.”

North Platte controlled the pace for most of the first half, but strong wind the opposite direction prevented the Bulldogs from getting a good shot off. The North Platte defense held Hastings to limited opportunities in the shut out.

“It might’ve been one of the windiest ones we’ve been out here with,” Kaminski said. “They did a nice job.”

Nolda’s goal to start the second half put North Platte ahead the rest of the game, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again until 30 minutes later, when Evans snuck a shot past the Hastings keeper.

The Bulldogs added one more in the final minute when Emily Hansen blasted a shot from around midfield that soared into the net.

“They persevered, and they worked together. They came fighting hard together as a group,” Kaminski said. “That’s ultimately what we want them to do, work hard until the end.”

BOYS

Hastings 2, North Platte 0

The Hastings boys took full advantage of strong winds in the first half and scored two on North Platte, and when it came time for the Bulldogs to return the favor, the Tigers got some big saves out of their keeper and left North Platte with a 2-0 win.

“It was not a lot to learn from or say about a game like that,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “It was just kind of chaos. The weather was affecting it for sure, and they got a few good opportunities, and maybe a little luck on their side in the first half. I thought we created a lot of chances and controlled most of the ball in the second half and couldn’t get one to go in.”

The wind helped Hastings get a few shots past North Platte. The first came on a corner kick eight minutes into the game. The ball bounced off keeper Brody Sheets’ hands and curved into the net.

Ten minutes later, Hastings scored again on a free kick where the winds carried the ball over Sheets’ head.

North Platte controlled the pace for most of the second half, but it couldn’t piece together a goal. A few shots went high or wide, and a couple shots were stopped by the Hastings keeper on diving saves.

“You can’t really learn a lot about your team and how you’re playing on a day like this,” Whitney said. “You just got to survive and hope to create some changes and get a few. To Hastings’ credit, they jumped on a few opportunities and got what they needed in the first half and did what they needed to do to keep us out of the goal in the second.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.