North Platte soccer swept by Columbus

Columbus became too much for the North Platte boys soccer team to handle in the second half.

The Discoverers broke a 1-1 tie 10 minutes into the second half, then added two more goals to defeat the Bulldogs 4-1 on Friday at Madison Middle School.

“I really liked how things are coming together for us,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said. “Columbus is a lot to handle. They get numbers up in the attack, they’re always connecting passes. They’re going forward all the time. I thought our back line did a good job of staying in front, being patient, clearing balls out.

“I think we created a lot of good chances,” he added. “Got one goal and tied it up in the first half. I think maybe in the second half, (we) got fatigued midway through the half.”

Columbus struck first at the 28:01 mark to take an early 1-0 lead. North Platte evened the score 15 minutes later when Tyler Luna followed through on a free kick and scored on an open net.

Luna drew a foul on a fastbreak opportunity when he was tripped from behind. Then the free kick bounced off the keeper’s hands and eventually found Luna’s foot in front of the net.

“It was a good ball put in there,” Whitney said. “I think Alonzo Torrez knocked it most of the way in, but Luna was there to make it for sure. I’m just glad we had numbers in the box and had guys that were ready to pounce on it when the opportunity came.”

Columbus controlled the rest of the game, holding North Platte to limited scoring opportunities. The Discoverers scored their second goal at the 30:41 mark, then scored two more goals within a minute of each other to set the game at 4-1.

“We’re growing. We’re learning on the fly sometimes just because of the way our schedule is, and we don’t have a lot of good practice days, especially with the way the weather’s been,” Whitney said. “A lot of our learning and growing is in games, and I’m proud of the way they’re handling that and just getting a little bit better each game.”

GIRLS

Columbus 2, North Platte 1

Briley Haneborg lone goal for North Platte wouldn’t be enough to overcome Columbus in a 2-1 loss Friday.

“The things we asked them to do today was play together, play as a team, trust their teammates and give 100%, and they did that,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski said. “We gave up a couple goals, and those are the things that we’ll be focusing on, but I’m proud of the girls. I’m proud of what they brought to the field today.”

North Platte played from behind most of the game after Columbus scored nine minutes in, but the Bulldogs kept the Discoverers off the board the rest of the half.

It wasn’t until the second half when North Platte evened the game out. Haneborg got a shot off in front of the net that sailed past the Columbus keeper at the 32:22 mark to tie the game at 1-1.

“We pushed the field, found her feet wonderfully, and Briley did what she does very well and found the corner of the goal,” Kaminski said.

Columbus responded 11 minutes later with a goal that snuck by keeper Emily Winkler, and the Discoverers controlled the pace for the rest of the game.

“Columbus has a tough crew back there,” Kaminski said. “They’re doing really well in their season because they’re a good soccer team, and their fundamentals are good. They’re a very aggressive team.”

