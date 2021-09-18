North Platte softball allows 3 runs in 3 games, shuts out Kearney Catholic in title game

The North Platte softball team steamrolled through its home invitational on Saturday, allowing just three runs in the process and blanking Kearney Catholic in the title game.

Ranked No. 8 in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald, the Bulldogs improved to 18-6 with 16-1, 10-2 and 14-0 wins over Alliance, Ralston and the Stars, respectively.

In the opening game of the tournament, the Bulldogs scored nine runs in the first inning, and pitcher Skylar Bedlan tossed a one-run game as the Bulldogs defeated Alliance 16-1 to open their home invite Saturday at Dowhower Softball Complex.

“We came out and played well,” coach Jeff Barner said. “No let down, they just came out and played. Things went well.”

The Bulldogs didn’t get their first hit until the score was already 2-0, when Juliana Ortiz smacked a 2-RBI single to right with the bases loaded. North Platte’s next hit came on a Macie Freeze three-run home run to push the lead to 9-0.

North Platte only had three hits total, with Kaitlyn Aden doubling off the center field gate to lead off the second inning. Most of the Bulldogs’ runs came on bases-loaded walks or hit-by-pitches.