North Platte softball defeats Kearney 6-2

Tatum Montelongo struck out 17 batters, and Lauren Horne and Kaitlyn Aden each hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning as the North Platte softball team defeated Kearney 6-2 on Monday in North Platte.

“It’s always fun to play at home,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “The girls played well. We’re getting better every day, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Montelongo gave up two runs on four hits, struck out the side in three innings and tossed three more 1-2-3 innings.

“She’s stepping up, not only as a pitcher, but as a leader,” Barner said. “Being more vocal. She’s doing a great job. She stays there in the circle and keeps working hard no matter what’s going on around her. She just keeps pitching and commanding the circle, and that’s a good thing.”

Brooklyn Deibert and Heaven Hutchinson each had two hits, and Deibert had an RBI in the bottom of the first. Horne and Aden led the team with two RBI each, and Sienna McEntire had a hit, an RBI and a walk.

“We’re really working hard on our hitting, and it’s paying off,” Barner said. “We hit the ball hard down in Bellevue this weekend, and we hit it right at a lot of people. Sometimes that happens, and it happened for a couple of days down there unfortunately for us. But today, when it doesn’t stay in the park, then it’s hard to catch it. I’m just glad with the way the girls are working and excited to see how far this goes.”

Deibert hit an RBI single to center field with two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the first to put North Platte on the board first.

Kearney’s Hannah Wulf led off the third with a single, then stole second and third on the next two batters. A throwing error to first brought Wulf home and tied the game.

The Bulldogs didn’t take the lead again until the fourth inning when North Platte led off with four consecutive hits, including Horne and Aden’s 2-run homers to take a 5-1 lead.

North Platte and Kearney traded runs in the sixth, the Bearcats on an RBI single and the Bulldogs on a bases-loaded walk.

The Bearcats got a runner on base in the top of the seventh with one out, but Montelongo struck out the last two batters to end the game.

“You saw how many players we were rotating in and out,” Barner said. “(We’re) finding roles for girls and wanting them to excel in those roles and making it a total team effort.”