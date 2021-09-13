North Platte softball splits doubleheader with GINW

Northwest took a risk and intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases, but that risk paid off when the Vikings struck out the next three North Platte batters.

“She was throwing the ball up, and we kept getting our hands below the ball,” Barner said. “We like to drive the ball and lift it a little bit. She was just above us the whole time.”

North Platte escaped a one-out, runners on second and third situation. Ortiz walked again to lead off the bottom of the 10th, and Barner blasted another home run to win the game.

“Both teams played some amazing defense in those extra innings,” Barner said. “That was fun to watch, fun to coach, fun to be a part of. Those games are exciting. It’s why you coach.”

The Bulldogs decided to give pitcher Tatum Montelongo a break in the second game and play her at third instead. The Vikings took advantage by scoring nine runs, highlighted by a three-run home run, in the top of the first en route to a 10-3 win.

Barner responded with a leadoff triple, and she scored on a bad throw. Barner scored again on an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the mercy rule, and Montelongo hit an RBI double in the sixth to give North Platte another run.

“Our girls stayed in it and kept fighting,” Barner said. “That’s kind of the way this group is. They keep fighting, and today they found a way to get through it.”

