North Platte softball splits doubleheader with Hastings

Three consecutive home runs in the bottom of the third inning helped the North Platte softball team defeat Hastings 11-8 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday in North Platte.

The Tigers responded with six runs in the first inning of the second game, defeating the Bulldogs 18-6 and splitting the doubleheader.

“The first game was better, obviously, but I was just talking to the girls about how they kept their energy up,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “They kept fighting. Things didn’t go our way. We made mistakes we haven’t been making, but we’ll clean that stuff up in practice. I have no worries about that.”

Tatum Montelongo tossed the first game, and the top of Hastings’ batting order got to her early. The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the first, then added two more in the third with a two-run home run to center field.

The Bulldogs answered with three straight homers. Sienna McEntire hit a two-run shot to center, followed by back-to-back home runs from Montelongo and Skylar Bedlan.

Two more North Platte hits right after the home runs forced a Tigers pitching change, and Kaitlyn Aden hit an RBI single to center and Lauren Horne had a two-RBI single to center to put the Bulldogs ahead 7-5.

Hastings tied the game in the top of the third with a two-out two-RBI single to right field, but North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the frame. Aden hit a two-RBI single off the fence, Heaven Hutchinson brought in a run with a groundout, and Horne flew out to center on a sacrifice fly.

Hastings scored one more run in the top of the fifth on an RBI double to left to set the score at 11-8.

“The attitude of the team is what carried us through,” Barner said. “As I told the girls, we had some really good teams here in the last couple of years, but not everyone fights through in those situations. Really proud of the girls for the way they’ve been playing and the way they’re fighting.”

Hastings’ hot start with six runs in the top of the first off Bedlan, the starter for the second game, set the tone early. Brooklyn Deibert’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame cut the deficit to 6-1, but the Tigers scored three more runs on two home runs in the top of the second.

A fielder’s choice and an error scored two North Platte runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead down to six, but a Hastings grand slam in the third pushed the score to 13-3.

North Platte added two runs in the third, but Hastings scored five in the top of the fourth to put the score at 18-5. Macie Freeze hit an RBI single to right in the bottom of the frame to set the score at 18-6.

“They have each other’s back,” Barner said. “They just play hard. It doesn’t matter who’s out there and who’s where. They’re giving it everything they’ve got, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. As the season rolls, we’ll get better and be in a good spot.”