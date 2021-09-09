North Platte softball splits doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast

It wasn’t that the Bulldogs couldn’t get a hit off Lincoln Southeast’s McKenna Schribner on Thursday night.
It was just that the North Platte softball team couldn’t string enough together against the freshman left-hander.
Schribner allowed six hits but limited the Bulldogs to a 1-for-9 performance with a runner in scoring position.
Schribner outdueled North Platte’s Tatum Montelongo for a 3-0 win in the second game as the teams split a doubleheader at the Dowhower Softball Complex.
“(Schribner) was keeping (pitches) outside and not bringing anything close to the zone early (in the count),” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “We weren’t patient (at the plate). We got a little bit better but we waited too long to make the adjustments.”
North Platte never trailed in the opener en route to a 6-1 victory. Montelongo allowed a combined five hits in two complete-game performances, but three of them were solo home runs.
“I would definitely say I could get better with my pitches. Obviously there’s always room for improvement,” Montelongo said. “but I definitely think I hit my spots and they just barreled it up pretty well.”
Bulldogs sophomore third baseman Brooklyn Diebert also swung the bat well. She went 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs in the second game and finished the doubleheader 5-for-6.
The Bulldogs had chances to possibly earn a doubleheader sweep, but stranded six runners in the second game, including two in the seventh.
North Platte’s Skylar Bedlan doubled to open the inning, the Bulldogs first extra-base hit of the game. Kaitlyn Aden followed with a flare over the pitcher’s circle to put runners at the corners and bring the tying run to the plate.
But Schribner struck out the next three batters, including a called third strike to end the game.
“Her being left-handed is obviously something different ... and I think she was just a little slower (than Southeast pitcher) Alexis Hubbard),” Montelongo said. “We didn’t adjust. I don’t think we had the mindset going in of, ‘Hey, let’s hit.’ I think we came off that big win in (the first game) and didn’t really know what to do in the second game.”
Southeast was held to three hits but two were solo home runs by Alivya Bollen and Alexis Hubbard in the fourth and seventh innings, respectively.
The Knights took the lead for good in the first as Moira Baxter walked, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a ground out.
North Platte 6, Southeast 1
Montelongo allowed just three baserunners and two hits — a leadoff double in the fourth and a solo home run to open the fifth.
The junior settled down after Reagan Kjeldgaard’s shot to centerfield and retired the final nine batters she faced in order.
Bulldogs sophomore Macie Freeze went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run home run to left in the fifth to give North Platte a 5-1 cushion.
“It was a good response and it kept the momentum going our way,” Barner said.
Diebert went 3-for-3 and scored the Bulldogs final run on a sixth-inning error.
Four straight Bulldogs reached base with one out in the second and North Platte took a 2-0 lead as Diebert singled and Sydney Barner drew a bases-loaded walk.
North Platte then added a run in the third on a Southeast error.
Montelongo was perfect through three innings before Baxter doubled to center to open the fourth. Katelyn Neumayer then walked before Montelongo retired the next three batters on a ground out, strike out and pop out.
“I always have to deal with adversity on the mound so (the home run) really didn’t bother me,” Montelongo said. “I knew I just had to come out on the next pitch and make sure to get what I needed to get out.”