North Platte softball splits doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast

The Bulldogs had chances to possibly earn a doubleheader sweep, but stranded six runners in the second game, including two in the seventh.

North Platte’s Skylar Bedlan doubled to open the inning, the Bulldogs first extra-base hit of the game. Kaitlyn Aden followed with a flare over the pitcher’s circle to put runners at the corners and bring the tying run to the plate.

But Schribner struck out the next three batters, including a called third strike to end the game.

“Her being left-handed is obviously something different ... and I think she was just a little slower (than Southeast pitcher) Alexis Hubbard),” Montelongo said. “We didn’t adjust. I don’t think we had the mindset going in of, ‘Hey, let’s hit.’ I think we came off that big win in (the first game) and didn’t really know what to do in the second game.”

Southeast was held to three hits but two were solo home runs by Alivya Bollen and Alexis Hubbard in the fourth and seventh innings, respectively.

The Knights took the lead for good in the first as Moira Baxter walked, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and then scored on a ground out.

North Platte 6, Southeast 1