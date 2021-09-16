North Platte sweeps Lexington on Senior Night

The North Platte softball team might not bash at the rate they did last season but there still is plenty of pop in the lineup this year.
The Bulldogs hit five home runs and had 11 hits for extra-bases overall in a doubleheader sweep of Lexington on Thursday afternoon at the Dowhower Softball Complex.
Scores were 13-1 and 12-3 in three and five innings, respectively.
“We’re a good lineup when we’re hitting well, being patient (at the plate) and looking for good pitches,” said Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner, whose team hit a program-record 71 home runs last year. “These girls are buying into what we do in the hitting process and they are really coming around.”
Tatum Montelongo and Alieze Moreno both homered in each game of the twin bill, and Moreno hit a drive to center field to score the final two runs in the nightcap.
Skylar Bedlan started and won both games as the Bulldogs honored the five players and a student manager on Senior Night.
North Platte hosts its home invite Saturday and is scheduled to travel to McCook on Tuesday.
Moreno’s walk-off shot in the second game capped an eight-run inning for the Bulldogs. Six of those runs came with two outs against Lexington pitcher Monica Campos.
“We talked about how we were chasing (pitches) and not having (Campos) bring the ball to us,” Barner said. “We were kind of letting her dictate what was happening. We just needed to make sure that we did what we were supposed to do as a batter in the box. (The players) did a great job and strung a lot of clutch hits together.”
Moreno’s home run was the third of the game for the Bulldogs and she went 4-for-4 in the contest overall with a pair of doubles.
Sydney Barner and Montelongo went back-to-back to open the bottom of the first. The home runs, including Montelongo’s that cleared the bleachers behind the centerfield fence, tied the game after Lexington’s McKinna Moats hit a two-run shot in the top half of the inning.
Moats hit a solo shot in the third inning to give Lexington a 3-2 lead and she was intentionally walked in her third and final at-bat of the game.
The Bulldogs’ Emily Winkler hit a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give North Platte the lead for good.
Winkler also had a made a sliding catch into the fence in foul territory to end the second inning.
“Emily came through for us and she made an amazing catch along the rightfield fence,” Barner said. “We thought she was going to run through the fence so thank goodness she has practiced that feet-first slide. Emily is someone who would run through the fence to get an out.”
North Platte 13, Lexington 1
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning, with half coming on a two-run home run by Montelongo and a three-run shot by Moreno.
The first nine Bulldogs batters reached base safely and Lexington recorded the first out of the inning as Barner was thrown out at the plate trying to complete an inside-the-park home run.
“We were being patient and waiting for (Lexington’s Amaya Stewart) to pitch to us and we were hitting the ball.”
Lauren Horne had a RBI single in the second and with the bases loaded, the Bulldogs went to the bench.
Seventeen North Platte players had at least an at-bat in the game before Brooke Luhring’s RBI single ended the game by the run rule.
“For a couple (of the players) it was the first time they had hit in a varsity game,” Barner said. “They were a bundle of nerves ... so it was good to get those out before you need it or it’s a big game. Every experience you can get helps those younger players along.”