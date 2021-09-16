North Platte sweeps Lexington on Senior Night

“We talked about how we were chasing (pitches) and not having (Campos) bring the ball to us,” Barner said. “We were kind of letting her dictate what was happening. We just needed to make sure that we did what we were supposed to do as a batter in the box. (The players) did a great job and strung a lot of clutch hits together.”

Moreno’s home run was the third of the game for the Bulldogs and she went 4-for-4 in the contest overall with a pair of doubles.

Sydney Barner and Montelongo went back-to-back to open the bottom of the first. The home runs, including Montelongo’s that cleared the bleachers behind the centerfield fence, tied the game after Lexington’s McKinna Moats hit a two-run shot in the top half of the inning.

Moats hit a solo shot in the third inning to give Lexington a 3-2 lead and she was intentionally walked in her third and final at-bat of the game.

The Bulldogs’ Emily Winkler hit a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give North Platte the lead for good.

Winkler also had a made a sliding catch into the fence in foul territory to end the second inning.