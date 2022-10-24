North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2

Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament.

“We’ve really been working on serving every single day,” North Platte coach Jordan Frey said. “Talk about giving your best serve back there, make sure that you’re giving your teammates an opportunity to fight for you, but you’ve got to fight behind that line before we can get to the next point.”

North Platte will face No. 1 seed Lincoln Southwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln. The winner of that game will play for the district championship on Wednesday.

“It was fun to see them go out,” North Platte coach Danielle Blake said. “They started a little bit slow, but I think they came out, found some energy, made the energy for themselves. Definitely made things run a little bit faster when they started having more fun on the court.”

Addison Uehling added six kills, and Mickey Madison had three. Isabel Belgum had two, and Kylee Tilford and Sienna Mitchell each recorded a kill.

North Platte led the entire first set. The Bulldogs quickly garnered a three-point lead at 5-2, then held Omaha Bryan at bay with a lead as large as six before the midway point.

When Omaha Bryan cut the deficit to four at 14-10, North Platte scored seven of the next eight points to go up 21-11, later winning the set 25-13.

The second set followed a similar pattern, except this time, the Bulldogs pulled away from a 13-9 lead with a 9-2 run to extend the lead to 22-11. North Platte won the set 25-12.

North Platte followed that set with a 13-0 start to the third that saw Vak record six aces, including four consecutive and two after an Omaha Bryan timeout. The Bulldogs won that set 25-11 and got to empty their bench in the process.

“I think this one was a little bit more touchy for them,” Blake said. “They really wanted to come out and get this big win. Our last game, I think they were expecting another home game, and so for some of the seniors, it was definitely like, ‘This is our last game. This is our last time playing on this court,’ so it hit a little bit different for them.”