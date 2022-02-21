North Platte swimmer Cooper Leibhart looks to break school record at state

Cooper Leibhart has one more chance this season to break the North Platte school record in the 100-yard backstroke when he and the rest of the Bulldog swimming and diving team head to the state meet Friday.
He’s about half a second off the record that has stood since 2009, and both he and North Platte coach Brian Jahnke are confident Leibhart can achieve it. If he does get the time he needs, though, it would be more significant on a personal level.
His older brother, Zane, broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke a few years ago, and if Cooper could shave off part of his time, two of the three Leibhart brothers will have their names on North Platte’s record board.
“It would be really nice, because his name would be right above my name. They’re right next to each other,” Leibhart said. “It would be pretty cool to see both of our names right next to each other.”
He noted that most of the other swimmers he will be going up against are faster than him, and he believes that will push him to go faster to keep up.
“He’s a solid swimmer. He swims in the summer, goes to camps every summer. You know, he comes from a family of swimmers,” Jahnke said. “He’s always been a leader, and we expect a lot out of him too.”
Leibhart is the only North Platte swimmer to qualify for an individual event, but five Bulldog relay teams will make the journey to the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln — three of which include Leibhart.
The 200-yard medley, the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams for the boys — consisting of Leibhart, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Noah Short and Christian Short — all posted qualifying times.
For the girls, the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams consisting of Sydney Barner, Kadence Dowhower, Juliana Ortiz, Sydney Hatch and Nora Wehr are also competing.
“It’s a really great feeling going with your friends that are kind of like family to you, and people you swim with all the time,” Dowhower said.
The girls team had lost Dana Sorenson due to shoulder injury, Jahnke said, so they couldn’t get the 4x100 team a qualifying time.
“A lot of our relays are sitting at 22nd, 21st,” Jahnke said. “You have to be top 16 to swim on Saturday in the consolation and finals. Our goal is to always make that top 16. We’d have to swim a really good day, but we can definitely do it. We’ve got a lot of talent in our pool, we just have to put it all together in one day.”