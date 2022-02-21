North Platte swimmer Cooper Leibhart looks to break school record at state

Cooper Leibhart has one more chance this season to break the North Platte school record in the 100-yard backstroke when he and the rest of the Bulldog swimming and diving team head to the state meet Friday.

He’s about half a second off the record that has stood since 2009, and both he and North Platte coach Brian Jahnke are confident Leibhart can achieve it. If he does get the time he needs, though, it would be more significant on a personal level.

His older brother, Zane, broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke a few years ago, and if Cooper could shave off part of his time, two of the three Leibhart brothers will have their names on North Platte’s record board.

“It would be really nice, because his name would be right above my name. They’re right next to each other,” Leibhart said. “It would be pretty cool to see both of our names right next to each other.”

He noted that most of the other swimmers he will be going up against are faster than him, and he believes that will push him to go faster to keep up.