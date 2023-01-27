North Platte swimming and diving hosts McCook in lone home dual

The North Platte swimming and diving team swept McCook during the Bulldogs’ lone home dual on Thursday at the North Platte Recreation Center.

The boys finished with 98 points to McCook’s 65, while the girls won 101-74.

“When the swimming starts, everybody will get loud,” North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said. “It’s exciting.”

Mackenzie Bruns led North Platte girls on the 1-meter dive with a score of 296.65, just shy of the 300 point-total needed for a state-qualifying score.

“Mackenzie Bruns is our only returning diver from last year, and she’s really getting close to that 300 state mark,” Jahnke said. “She dove good today. I don’t know if it’s quite enough, but we’ll have to wait and see if she got there.”

Aspen Lavante finished third in the same event. McCook’s Caleb Shaw won the boys 1-meter dive with a score of 288.10, beating North Platte’s Douglas Titman, Slade Moerke and Jake Henry.

McCook’s Abby Renner, Emma Graff, Izzy Renner and Leah Spencer (2:10.65) narrowly defeated the North Platte team of Dana Sorenson, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower and Kasidi Snyder (2:10.85) in the girls 200-yard medley relay.

The North Platte team of Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton and Luke Tegtmeier (1:59.27) won the boys 200-yard medley relay over McCook’s Blake Rodewald, Kevin Bantam, Hayden Norgaard and Caleb Wilkinson (2:04.93).

Hatch won the girls 200-yard free (2:25.23), and Short won the boys 200-yard free (2:08.50). Renner won the girls 200-yard IM (2:43.34), while Leibhart won the boys event (2:17.33). Dowhower won the girls 50-yard free (28.8), and Schmid-Sutton won the boys event (27.11).

Spencer defeated McCook teammate Abi Nielsen in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:11.35, and North Platte’s RJ Stefka was the only recorded time in the boys 100-yard fly with a time of 1:11.86.

McCook’s Emma Graff won the girls 100-yard free (1:06.55), while Schmid-Sutton won the boys 100-yard free (58.22). Sorenson won the girls 500-yard free (5:59.41), and Bantam won the boys 500-yard free (5:56.02).

The North Platte team of Sorenson, Hatch, Samantha Bales and Dowhower won the girls 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:00.13. The North Platte team of David Fitzpatrick, Elliott Longmore, Grant Orr and Stefka won the boys 200-yard free relay with a time of 1:59.15.

Spencer won the girls 100-yard back (1:04.86), as did Leibhart for the boys (59.76).

Hatch won the girls 100-yard breast with a time of 1:24.92, and McCook’s Joe Barenberg won the boys 100-yard breast with a time of 1:15.10.

The McCook girls 400-yard relay team of Abby Renner, Izzy Renner, Nielsen and Spencer won with a time of 4:27.44, while the North Platte boys team of Short, Tegtmeier, Leibhart and Schmid-Sutton won with a time of 3:56.20.