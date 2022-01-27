North Platte swimming and diving team celebrates seniors at sole home meet

Thursday night wasn’t just the only home meet of the season for the North Platte boys and girls swim teams.
The competition at the North Platte Recreation Center also was a celebration for the 11 seniors on the Bulldogs squad but also the program overall.
And the fact that the Bulldogs swept the two meets only added to the atmosphere.
“You can’t really ask for much more,” said North Platte coach Brian Jahnke, whose voice was hoarse from belting out encouragement to his athletes. “A (big) crowd showed up today and I’m really happy. It’s just a fun meet.”
The Bulldogs girls won nine of 12 events and downed McCook 107-32. The Bison’s Alexis Tucker finished first in both the 50 yard free and the 100 butterfly.
Cooper Leibhart and Tanner Schmid-Sutton both won two individual events as North Platte took the boys meet 99-63.
Both Leibhart and Schmid-Sutton were also part of the first-place 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.
The Bulldogs girls also won both of those relays, and the four events for the North Platte teams have already posted state-qualifying times.
The North Platte girls also won the 400 free relay on Thursday as well.
“We just have some quality swimmers that jell together and do a nice job,” Jahnke said. “With both exchanges and (the focus) on cutting times, they are just very dedicated.”
Jahnke said having both the boys and girls 400 free relay teams post state-qualifying times is one of the next goals for North Platte.
But he added, “just keeping everybody healthy is the big thing right now.”
A number of Bulldogs swimmers decided on Thursday to give it a go in events that they hadn’t competed in all season for the home meet.
But Mackenzie Bruns was the Bulldogs’ lone entrant in the diving competition as she has been throughout the season.
She recorded a score of 260.35 for her 11 dives to win the girls 1-meter diving in the first year she has participated in the event.
It was an improvement of more than 12 points over he seeded score, and she is closing in on a 300 point performance that is needed to qualify for state.
“She’s improving every week and I’m just super happy for her,” Jahnke said.
Boys
North Platte 99, McCook 63
200 IM relay: 1. North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, Christian Short), 2:04.46. 200 free: 1. Kadence Dowhower, NP, 2:17.35. 200 free: 1. Noah Short, NP, 2:19.06. 200 IM: 1. Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:24.59. 50 free: 1. Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 27.36. 1 mtr dive: 1. Ethan Graff, McC, 314.20. 100 butterfly: 1. Cooper Leibhart, NP, 1:08.30. 100 free: 1. Christian Short, NP, 58.81. 500 free: 1. Kevin Bantam, McC, 6:12.68. 200 free relay: 1. North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Noah Short, Christian Short, Tanner Schmid-Sutton), NP, 1:52.27. 100 back: 1. Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 1:08.54. 100 breast: 1. Blayzon Mooney, McC, 1:23.80. 400 free relay: 1. McCook (Joe Barenberg, Ethan Graff, Kevin Bantam, Lincoln Michaelis), 4:43.13.
Girls
North Platte 107, McCook 32
200 medley relay: 1. North Platte (Sydney Barner, Sydney Hatch, Kadence Dowhower, Nora Wehr), 2:13.76. 200 free: 1. Kadence Dowhower, NP, 2:17.35. 200 IM: 1. Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 3:02.10. 50 free: 1. Alexis Tucker, McC, 28.85. 1 mtr dive: 1. Mackenzie Bruns, NP, 260.35. 100 butterfly: 1. Alexis Tucker, mcC, 1:09.10. 100 free: 1. Nora Wehr, NP, 1:07.50. 500 free: 1. Abi Nielsen, McC, 7:24.23. 200 free relay: 1. North Platte (Kadence Dowhower, Juliana Ortiz, Nora Wehr, Sydney Barner), 1:58.38. 100 back: 1. Sydney Barner, NP, 1:20.25. 100 breast: 1. Sydney Hatch, NP, 1:28.58. 400 free relay: 1. North Platte (Juliana Ortiz, Blakeley Staroska, Michaela Whipple, Vanessa Wood), 4:44.73.