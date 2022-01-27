North Platte swimming and diving team celebrates seniors at sole home meet

“We just have some quality swimmers that jell together and do a nice job,” Jahnke said. “With both exchanges and (the focus) on cutting times, they are just very dedicated.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jahnke said having both the boys and girls 400 free relay teams post state-qualifying times is one of the next goals for North Platte.

But he added, “just keeping everybody healthy is the big thing right now.”

A number of Bulldogs swimmers decided on Thursday to give it a go in events that they hadn’t competed in all season for the home meet.

But Mackenzie Bruns was the Bulldogs’ lone entrant in the diving competition as she has been throughout the season.

She recorded a score of 260.35 for her 11 dives to win the girls 1-meter diving in the first year she has participated in the event.

It was an improvement of more than 12 points over he seeded score, and she is closing in on a 300 point performance that is needed to qualify for state.

“She’s improving every week and I’m just super happy for her,” Jahnke said.

Boys