HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Gothenburg 3,

St. Pat’s 0

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg swept St. Pat’s 25-4, 25-10, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Clara Evert and Lindly Anderson had seven kills each, Aubrey O’Hare added seven aces and Madison Smith added four total blocks.

St. Pat’s hosts Cozad on Thursday and Gothenburg hosts an Invite on Friday and Saturday.

Medicine Valley 3, Creek Valley 0 CURTIS — Medicine Valley swept Creek Valley 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 on Monday.

For Medicine Valley, Remmi Stout led the team with 14 kills, Stella Heapy had two ace serves and Sienna Houghtelling added four total blocks.

Medicine Valley hosts Hitchcock County on Thursday and Creek Valley travels to Minatare on Sept. 21.

Perkins County 3, Arthur County 1

ARTHUR — Perkins County defeated Arthur County 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-23 on Monday.

Libby Cole and Kailee Potts led Perkins County with 14 kills each, Cole had eight aces and four total blocks.

Arthur County hosts a triangular on Thursday and Perkins County travels to the Bridgeport Invite on Saturday.

Hitchcock County 3,

Maywood-Hayes Center 1

TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Maywood-Hayes Center 25-12, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday.

Riley Hagan led Hitchcock County with 12 kills and Byanka Tyan had five ace serves.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Wauneta-Palisade and Hitchcock County travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday.

Norton Community Tri

Goodland def. McCook 25-19, 10-25, 25-17

Norton def McCook 25-22, 25-13

Tuesday

Brady Tri

Brady def. Bertrand 17-25, 26-24, 25-23

South Loup def. Bertrand 22-25, 25-22, 26-24

Brady def. South Loup 25-15, 25-23

Hay Springs Tri

Hay Springs def. Hyannis 25-20, 25-12

Hyannis def. Cody-Kilgore 14-25, 26-24, 25-20

Arapahoe Tri

Arapahoe def. Cozad 25-20, 25-13

Alma def. Cozad 25-15, 25-11

Paxton Tri

South Platte def. Paxton 13-25, 25-23, 26-24

Perkins County def. South Platte 25-16, 25-16

Paxton def. Perkins County 25-23, 20-25, 25-22

Mullen Tri

Wallace def. Mullen 25-8, 25-7

Sutherland def. Mullen 25-17, 25-14

Wallace def. Sutherland 25-18, 25-16

OTHER SCORES

Lexington def. North Platte 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 17-15

Sedgwick County def. Chase County 25-23, 25-10, 25-20

Overton def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-12, 26-24, 25-19

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northwest 4,

North Platte 3

Northwest held off North Platte 4-3 on Monday.

Heaven Hutchison led North Platte with one RBI and Marcie Freeze had two triples. Skylar Bedlan was North Platte’s winning pitcher.

Cozad 13, Lexington 1 LEXINGTON — Cozad defeated Lexington 13-1 on Tuesday.

Sophia Burns had one RBI for Lexington and Kiana Clouse took the loss.

For Cozad Taylor Howell, Blair Brennan and McKenzie Munster each had three RBI’s and Brennan added one homerun. Madison Sayer took the win on the mound.

Lexington and Cozad travel to the North Platte Tourney on Saturday.

North Platte splits with Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated North Platte 4-3 in the first game and North Platte won the second game 16-6 on Tuesday.

North Platte travels to Hastings for a double header on Thursday.

SCORES

Hershey def. Holyoke, CO 6-5

Hershey def. Holyoke, CO 8-0

Bayard def. Chase County 17-0

Gering def. Chase County 20-0

Polk County def. Gothenburg 9-8

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg 10-7

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

MONDAY Alma Invite

Boys team results

1, Franklin, 10. 2, Axtell, 11. 3, Alma, 26. 4, Arapahoe, 43. 5, Southern Valley, 64.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Keyton Cole, Axtell, 17:48.08. 2, Trace Bislow, Franklin, 17:53.84. 3, Kael Garrett, Medicine Valley, 18:01.21. 4, Kyler Carraher, Franklin, 18:20.55. 5, Tyler Hanson, Axtell, 18:22.18. 6, Carter Trambly, Franklin, 18:59.27. 7, Isaiah Springer, Axtell, 19:26.65. 8, Griffin Stemper, Alma, 19:42.84. 9, Grant Henery, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19:41.98. 10, Nolan Pfeil, Alma, 19:42.84.

Girls team results

1, Elm Creek, 10. 2, Axtell, 18. 3, Wilcox-Hildreth, 28. 4, Southern Valley, 36. 5, Franklin, 41.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Teagan McDaniel, Elm Creek, 22:37.87. 2, Cicely Gugelman, Elm Creek, 22:39.05. 3, Avery Stritt, Axtell, 22:48.52. 4, Emma Hall, Axtell, 22:48.81. 5, Tayley Becker, Southern Valley, 23:12.90. 6, Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth, 23:40.18. 7, Emma Graddy, Elm Creek, 24:26.52. 8, Kallie Linden, Wilcox-Hildreth, 25:02.40. 9, Teagan Holmes, Franklin, 25:13.58. 10, Harper Fennel, Alma, 25:35.78.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

TUESDAY Gothenburg Invite

Team results

1, Broken Bow, 337. 2, Minden, 345. 3, Holdrege, 387. 4, Gothenburg, 420. 5, Valentine, 431. 6, Cozad, 493. 7, Lexington, 502. 8, Southwest, 518. 9, Gothenburg JV, 567.

Individual results (Top 10)

1, Camryn Johnson, 73. 2, Kaylynn Jorgensen, 73. 3, Kaetryn Bancroft, 78. 4, Skylar Benjamin, 86. 5, Amelie Ptacnik, 86. 6, Kara Suchsland, 87. 7, Taylor Schaaf, 87. 8, Adi Bartels, 90. 9, Molly Custer, 91. 10. Brynn Smith, 92.