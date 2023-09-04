High school football

Garden County 51, Paxton 50: OSHKOSH — Garden County defeated Paxton 51-50 in overtime on Thursday.

Wyland Lobner threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 10 of 23 passing and Wilsie Lobner ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Garden County. Kyan Kramer added two touchdown on 41 yards rushing.

Gunnar Roberson had five catches for 83 yards, Logan Levick caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and Gavin Hunt had a touchdown on two catches.

Tommy Markussen threw for five touchdowns and 158 yards onf 10-fo-20 passing. ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Hebblethwaite caught four of those touchdowns and finished with 133 yards receiving. Kobe Florom caught the fifth touchdown.

Markussen had 100 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Anselmo-Merna 48, Ansley-Litchfield 12: ANSLEY — Anselmo-Merna defeated Ansley-Litchfield 48-12 on Friday.

Quinten Meyers had 103 yards rushing, Tyce Porter had 151 rushing, 29 yards in kick returns and Josiah Griffith had 36 yards in kick returns.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Central Valley on Friday.

Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22: OGALLALA — Broken Bow held off Ogallala 28-22 on Friday.

Eli Coble was 1-for-2 with 23 yards passing for Broken Bow, Cruze Safranek had 20 carries for 146 yards and Coy Wardyn had one catch for 23 yards.

For Ogallala, Edan Cain was 3-for-6 for 59 yards passing and Caden Rezac had six carries for 99 yards.

Ogallala travels to Cozad and Broken Bow hosts McCook on Friday.

Cozad 26, Central City 22: CENTRAL CITY — Cozad topped Central City 28-22 on Friday.

For Cozad, Noah Shoemaker was 13-for-22 for 214 yards passing and had 19 carries for 71 yards rushing. Braiton Snider added 13 carries for 63 yards on the ground and Olliver Davis had three catches for 100 yards.

For Central City, Blake Jensen was 7-for-18 for 184 yards passing, Corbin Kyes had 23 carries for 116 yards rushing and Wyatt Dent had five catches for 203 yards receiving.

Cozad hosts Ogallala on Friday.

Crete 20, Lexington 17: LEXINGTON — Crete defeated Lexington 20-17 on Friday.

Isaiah Ellingson was 9-for-18 for 118 yards passing, Jamie Cano had 18 carries for 151 yards and Sergio Loarca had five catches for 57 yards.

Cozad travels to Norris on Friday.

Gothenburg 20, McCook 14: MCCOOK — Gothenburg beat McCook 20-14 on Friday.

For McCook, Canyon Hosick was 3-of-9 for 76 yards passing, Brett Fraker had 10 carries for 51 yards rushing and Miles Pollmann had two catches for 57 yards.

Gothenburg hosts Adams Central and McCook travels to Broken Bow on Friday.

Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7: HERSHEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Hershey 45-7 on Friday.

For Hershey, Cooper Hill was 15-of-23 passing for 112 yards, Alex Brown had eight carries for 48 yards rushing and Kaden Thompson had seven catches for 51 yards.

Hershey hosts Centura on Friday.

Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6: BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport downed Maxwell 64-6 on Friday.

For Maxwell, Brodee Brestel had five completions for 18 yards, Levi Huffman had 4 carries for 32 yards and one touchdown and Addison Tracy had 16 receiving yards.

Maxwell travels to Southern Valley on Thursday.

Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12: BURWELL — Burwell defeated Medicine Valley 54-12 on Friday.

For Medicine Valley, Brody Senff was 11-of-20 for 139 yards passing and Mason Roblee had five catches for 89 yards.

Medicine Valley hosts Overton on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton 34, Perkins County 20: BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton topped Perkins County 34-20 on Friday.

For Dundy County-Stratton, Lane Brown was 12-of-17 for 112 yards passing, Ethan Latta had 25 carries for 128 yards rushing and Jackson Kerchal had five catches for 56 yards.

Dundy County-Stratton hosts Axtell and Perkins County hosts Bayard on Friday.

Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42: BAYARD — Bayard edged Sandhills Valley 44-42 on Friday.

For Sandhills Valley, Leyton Connell was 9-for-17 for 86 yards passing, Cayson Johnston had 32 carries for 244 yards rushing and Kyle Kramer had five catches for 42 yards receiving.

Sandhills Valley hosts Mullen on Thursday.

South Loup 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 13: MAYWOOD — South Loup defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 54-13 on Friday.

Kade Broz had four carries for 31 yards and Kody Schwenk had 11 tackles for Maywood-Hayes Center.

South Loup travels to Hitchcock County and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Silver Lake on Friday.

South Platte 24, Wauneta-Palisade 12: WAUNETA — South Platte downed Wauneta-Palisade 24-12 on Friday.

Quinten Koenen was 11-of-13 for 150 yards passing and had nine carries for 62 yards rushing for South Platte. Kegan Beard had three catches for 55 yards.

For Wauneta-Palisade, Draven Miner was 8-for-13 for 33 yards passing. Kreyton Wiese had 11 carries for 61 yards and Aden Acton had three carries for 19 yards.

Wauneta-Palisade travels to Sioux County on Friday and South Platte travels to Wallace on September 15.

SCORES Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 60-54

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hitchcock County 42-20

Hyannis def. Morrill 53-20

Sidney def. Chase County 21-14

Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18

Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22

High school volleyball

FRIDAY

Maywood-Hayes Center 3, South Loup 1: MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated South Loup 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 on Friday.

Charli Vickers led South Loup with 18 kills and Kelaynie Laible had six aces. Delaney Rogers and Vicker added 11 total blocks.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts a triangular and South Loup travels to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

SCORES

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20

Twin Loup def. Mullen 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Wauneta-Palisade def. South Platte 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

SATURDAY Lexington Invite

Holdrege def. Hershey 25-18, 25-23

Holdrege def. Lexington 23-25, 26-24, 25-18

Broke Bow def. Hershey 25-14, 25-21

Hastings def. Lexington 25-17, 25-17

Hastings def. St. Paul 25-20, 25-18

Hershey def. Lexington 25-23, 21-25, 25-22

Broke Bow def. Holdrege 25-22, 25-20

Broke Bow def. Hastings 25-22, 25-18

Hastings def. Chase County 25-17, 25-15

St. Paul def. Chase County 25-11, 25-20

Holdrege def. Chase County 25-14, 25-23

St. Paul def. Broken Bow 25-21, 25-21

St. Paul def. Lexington 25-18, 25-1

High school cross country

Cambridge Invite Boys team results

1, Chase County A, 12. 2, Axtell A, 17. 3, Hi-Line, 40. 4, Wilcox-Hildreth, 54. 5, Chase County B, 56. 6, Cambridge A, 66. 7, Alma A, 67. 8, Arapahoe A, 77. 9, Medicine Valley, 88. 10, Chase County C, 118. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center, 123. 12, Southern Valley, 126. 13, Southwest, 127. 14, Alma B, 128. 15, Arapahoe B, 155.

Boys Individual results

(Top 10) 1, Haven Hauxwell, Chase County A, 17:24.06. 2, Kael Garrett, Medicine Valley, 18:14.20. 3, Keyton Cole, Axtell A, 18:33.98. 4, Tyler Hanson, Axtell A, 18:35.82. 5, Navy Smith, Chase County A, 18:50.63. 6, Brayan Reyes, Chase County A, 18:59.16. 7, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19:03.23. 8, Andrew Wiest, Chase County A, 19:13.29. 9, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line, 19:27.01. 10, Isaiah Springer, Axtell A, 19:33.27.

Girls team results

1, Hi-Line A, 22. 2, Axtell A, 26. 3, Cambridge, 27. 4, Chase County, 36. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth, 37. 6, Hitchcock County, 44. 7, Southern Valley, 65.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth, 23:23.22. 2, Olivia Wall, Hi-Line A, 23:28.82. 3, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 23:33.55. 4, Emma Hall, Axtell A, 23:42.36. 5, Avery Stritt, Axtell A, 24:05.23. 6, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 24:12.08. 7, Tessa Smith, Chase County, 24:23.07. 8, Harper Fennel, Alma, 24:54.46. 9, Whitney Page, Hi-Line A, 24:58.46. 10, Esmeralda Lopez, Chase County, 25:11.98.

SATURDAY

Cozad Invite

Boys team results

1, Broken Bow, 38. 2, Holdrege, 44. 3, McCook, 55. 4, Kearney, 57. 5, Sidney, 90. 6, Cozad, 93. 7, South Loup, 99. 8, Ogallala, 135.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 17:51. 2, Brock Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 18:04. 3, Grant Cappel, McCook, 18:14. 4, Jackson Hansen, Broken Bow, 18:20. 5, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 18:27. 6, Christopher Taylor, Holdrege, 18:28. 7, Shank Sall, Cozad, 18:32. 8, Sawyer Laflin, Ogallala, 18:37. 9, Michael Golus, Holdrege, 18:43. 10, Michael Golus, Holdrege, 18:43.

Girls team results

1, McCook, 30. 2, Sidney, 37. 3, Broken Bow, 41. 4, Ogallala, 41. 5, Cozad, 94. 6, Holdrege, 96.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 20:03. 2, Talissa Traquary, Sidney, 20:14. 3, Izzy Renner, McCook, 20:36. 4, Emma Cappel, McCook, 21:57. 5, Brecken Gale, McCook, 22:08. 6, Ashlyn Schauda, Broken Bow, 22:15. 7, Kylee Kampfe, Sidney, 22:19. 8, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 22:35. 9, Ivy Tullis, South Loup, 22:40. 10, Ella Cool, South Loup, 22:52.

Minden Invite

Boys team results

1, Gothenburg, 19. 2, Northwest, 42. 3, Aurora, 43. 4, Minden, 60. 5, Milford, 85. 6, Adams Central, 99.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Tyler Hetz, Gothenburg, 16:32. 2, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 16:35. 3, Ethan Smith, Northwest, 17:01. 4, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 17:29. 5, Samuel Cederburg, Minden, 17:31. 6, Charlie Evans, Aurora, 17:36. 7, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:43. 8, Avery Carter, Milford, 17:48. 9, Nathan Sager, Gothenburg, 17:56. 10, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 17:59.

Girls team results

1, Aurora, 22. 2, Milford, 42. 3, Northwest, 44. 4, Gothenburg, 65. 5, Minden, 67. 6, Adams Central, 99.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Lilly Kenning, Milford, 19:22. 2, Olivia Chapman, Northwest, 21:01. 3, Alexis Ericksen, Aurora, 21:25. 4, Kendal Wineteer, Aurora, 21:33. 5, Adeline Pinkston, Gothenburg, 21:46. 6, Ella Eggleston, Aurora, 22:05. 7, Marissa Miles, Northwest, 22:23. 8, Ellison Piening, Milford, 22:37. 9, Kailey Dick, Aurora, 22:56. 10, Peyton Smith, Northwest, 23:07.