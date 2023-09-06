HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lexington 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Lincoln Northeast 25-11, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15 on Tuesday.

Laikyn Seim had 11 kills and three aces for Lexington. Hadlie Wolf also added three aces and Hannah Scharff had five total blocks.

Lexington travels to Hershey on Thursday.

Ogallala 3, McCook 0: OGALLALA — Ogallala swept McCook 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 on Tuesday.

For McCook, Kori Rippen had seven kills, Bailee Foster added two aces and Cali Crawford had two total blocks.

McCook travels to Holdrege on Thursday and Ogallala travels to the Cozad Invite on Saturday.

Creek Valley Tri

Morrill def. Arthur County 26-24, 23-25, 25-21

Arthur County def. Creek Valley 25-11, 25-20

Morrill def. Creek Valley 25-13, 25-13

Cambridge Tri

Cambridge def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-12, 25-9

St. Pat’s def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-8, 25-12

Cambridge def. St. Pat’s 25-11, 25-11

Bridgeport Tri

Bridgeport def. Garden County 25-15, 12-25, 25-12

Bridgeport def. Kimball 25-18, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center Tri

Loomis def. Maywood-Hayes Center 22-25, 25-17, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe 25-23, 29-27

Loomis def. Arapahoe 25-21, 25-15

Wallace Tri

Wallace def. Hitchcock County 25-19, 25-12

Hitchcock County def. Perkins County 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Wallace def. Perkins County 25-22, 25-17

Other Scores

Pleasanton def. Anselmo-Merna 25-11, 25-17, 25-15

Hershey def. Cozad 25-17, 25-11, 25-11

Gering def. North Platte 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

Kearney Catholic def. South Loup 25-9, 25-12, 25-17

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Aurora 7, Cozad 3: AURORA — Aurora defeated Cozad 7-3 on Tuesday.

Taylor Howell was 2-for-4 with two RBI and pitched six innings with three strikeouts.

Cozad travels to Southern Valley/Alma on Thursday.

McCook 17, Kearney Catholic 16: MCCOOK — McCook held off Kearney Catholic for a 17-16 win on Tuesday.

Brooklynn Gillen was 4-of-5 with five RBI and Bailey Morgan was the winning pitcher.

McCook hosts Lexington on Thursday.

SCORES

Wray, CO def. Chase County 12-1

Wray, CO def. Chase County 13-2

GICC def. Hershey 13-2

HWY 6 def. Hershey 12-4

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

North Platte, McCook Dual: North Platte defeated McCook 196-239 in a dual meet on Tuesday.

Individual scores

North Platte — Hailey Matthews, 50, Amelia Wenburg, 50. Allie Jones, 48. Madi Preece, 48. Winnie Haneborg, 52. Elaina Davis, 63. Presley Pettara, 55. Madi Hilderbrand, 65.

McCook — Laney Peters, 59. Kapri Loop, 60. Hayle Beideck, 62. Natalie Ruggles, 59. Halleigha Beavers, 66. Beige Broomfield, 61. Ellie Siegfried, 68. Lacey Rouse, 70.

Broken Bow Invite

Team results

1, Broken Bow, 345. 2, Ogallala, 442. 3, Gothenburg, 450. 4, Hershey, 451. 5, Broken Bow JV, 480. 6, St. Pat’s, 504. 7, St. Paul, 508. 8, Ainsworth, 540. 9, Mullen, 572.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 77. 2, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 81. 3, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 91. 4, Skylar Benjamin, Broken Bow, 96. 5, Zoey Oatts, Ogallala, 104. 6, Karlie Erp, Ogallala, 105. 7, Kirstyn Woolley, Hershey, 105. 8, Kailee Shreve, St. Paul, 105. 9, Brynn Custer, Broken Bow, 106. 10, Bailey Ridder, Broken Bow JV, 106.