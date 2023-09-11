HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ogallala 28, Cozad 26: COZAD — Ogallala held off Cozad 28-26 on Friday.

Edan Cain had 21 yards passing for Ogallala, Harry Caskey had 209 yards rushing and Caden Rezac added 24 yards receiving.

Noah Shoemaker had 229 yard passing for Cozad, Bryson Snider and Braiton Snider each had 38 yards rushing.

Ogallala hosts Gering and Cozad travels to Lexington on Friday.

Adams Central 13, Gothenburg 7: GOTHENBURG — Adams Central held off Gothenburg 13-7 on Friday.

Jackson Daum led Gothenburg with five carries for 27 yards and Kade Cox had Gothenburg’s only touchdown.

Gothenburg hosts Alliance on Friday.

Dundy County-Stratton 36, Axtell 0: BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton shutout Axtell 36-0 on Friday.

Lane Brown had 174 yards passing for DCS, Ethan Latta added 102 yards rushing and Brodie Rogers had 69 yard receiving. Jackson Kerchal had 15 total blocks.

Jacob Halvorsen had 46 rushing yards for Axtell and Brandt Modlin had 18 receiving yards and 12 total tackles.

Dundy County-Stratton travels to Bertrand on Friday.

Brady 39, Heartland Lutheran 30: GRAND ISLAND — Brady topped Heartland Lutheran 39-30 on Friday.

Rylie Shirk had 179 yard passing and 171 yards rushing to lead the Eagles and Kyler Lewis added 70 yards receiving. Shirk added 10 total tackles on defense.

Brady hosts Stuart on Friday.

Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 12: MERNA — Central Valley defeated Anselmo-Merna 49-12 on Friday.

Quinten Myers had 28 yards passing, 78 yards rushing and Colin Cooksley added 23 yards receiving for the Coyotes.

For Central Valley, Dierks Nekoliczak had 97 yards passing, Grady Kelley had 277 yards rushing and Boston Wood had 60 yards receiving.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Leyton on Friday.

Hyannis 34, Hemingford 28: HEMINGFORD — Hyannis held off Hemingford 34-28 on Friday.

Ben Connell led Hyannis with 193 yards passing, Ely VanRenen had 104 yard receiving and Kutter Accord had 122 yards receiving. Luke Dufree had 20 total tackles.

Cody Galles led Hemingford with 147 yards rushing.

Hyannis hosts Mullen on Friday.

Norris 62, Lexington 0: FIRTH — Norris shutout Lexington 62-0 on Friday.

For Lexington, Isaiah Ellingson had 30 yards passing, Jason Hernandez with 11 yards rushing and Sergio Loarca added 20 yards receiving.

Lexington hosts Cozad on Friday.

Broken Bow 14, McCook 10: BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow topped McCook 14-10 on Friday.

For Broken Bow, Eli Coble had 14 yards passing and Brice Chaplin had 81 yards rushing.

For McCook, Canyon Hosick had 61 yards passing, Brett Fraker with 103 yards rushing and Miles Pollmann added 52 yards receiving.

Broken Bow travels to O’Neill and McCook hosts Holdrege on Friday.

Overton 56, Medicine Valley 0: CURTIS — Overton shut out Medicine Valley 56-0 on Friday.

Mason Roblee led the Raiders with 45 yards passing and 46 yards rushing, and Aiden Jones added 26 yards receiving.

Hayden Muirhead led Overton with 65 yards passing, Eli Luther had 62 yards rushing and Brody Fleischman had 65 yards receiving.

Medicine Valley hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Twin Loup 28: SARGENT — Sandhills/Thedford defeated Twin Loup 46-28 on Friday.

For Sandhills/Thedford, Kyle Cox had 56 yards passing and 190 yards rushing, and Coby Higgins added 33 yards receiving.

For Twin Loup, Tallin Schauda had 10 yards passing, Quincey Ryker had 104 rushing and Waylon McBride had 13 yards receiving.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to South Loup on Friday.

Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21: MAYWOOD — Silver Lake topped Maywood-Hayes Center 36-21 on Friday.

For Maywood-Hayes Center, Kody Schwenk had 137 yards passing and 90 yards rushing, and Sawyer Dibbern had 96 yard receiving.

Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Medicine Valley on Friday.

South Loup 46, Hitchcock County 0: TRENTON — South Loup shut out Hitchcock County 46-0 on Friday.

For South Loup, Trey Connell had 33 yards passing, 123 yards rushing, and Crew Witthuhn had 19 yards receiving.

Hitchcock County travels to Loomis and South Loup hosts Sandhills/Thedford on Friday.

Hi-Line 56, Sutton 30: EUSTIS — Hi-Line defeated Sutton 56-30 on Friday.

For Hi-Line, Ryker Evans has 57 yards passing, 191 yards rushing and Wryston Brell had 31 yards receiving.

Hi-Line travels to Arcadia/Loup City on Friday.

Garden County 43, Wallace 42: OSHKOSH — Garden County held off Wallace 43-42 on Friday.

Colt Franklin had 48 yards passing, Matt Lungrin had 47 yards passing and Ivan Aceves had 94 yards rushing.

Wyland Lobner had 149 yards passing, Wilsie Lobner had 98 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving.

Wallace hosts South Platte on Friday and Garden County travels to Hay Springs on September 22.

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Southwest 37: BARTLEY — Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Southwest 44-37 on Friday.

Houston Billiter led Southwest with 225 yards passing, Nathan Rippe had 49 yards rushing and 132 yards receiving.

Southwest travels to Creek Valley on Thursday.

Other Scores

Hershey 29, Centura 6

Perkins County def. Bayard 47-8

Bridgeport def. Sutherland 70-20

Amherst def. Chase County 38-14

Crawford def. Creek Valley 95-0

St. Pat’s def. Kimball 69-0

Sioux County def. Wauneta-Palisade 20-12

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY

Minatare Tri

Creek Valley def. Banner County 25-23, 20-25, 26-24

Minatare def. Banner County 25-4, 25-14

Minatare def. Creek Valley 25-23, 25-19

SATURDAY

South Loup Invite

Brady def. Arthur County 25-17, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Medicine Valley 25-17, 25-21

Sandhills/Thedford def. South Loup 25-22, 25-17

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen 25-15, 25-10

Brady def Arthur County 25-17, 25-18

South Loup def Mullen 25-20, 25-21

Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford 25-23, 25-21

Twin Loup def. Brady 25-20, 20-25, 29-27

Mullen def. Arthur County 18-25, 25-21, 25-21

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady 25-16, 25-16

Medicine Valley def. Arthur County 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

Garden County Quad

Garden County def. Creek Valley 25-13, 25-11

Leyton def. Creek Valley 25-18, 25-13

Leyton def. Garden County 25-11, 25-19

Leyton def. South Platte 25-12, 25-16

South Platte def. Creek Valley 25-19, 25-21

Garden County def. South Platte 25-14, 25-20

Elm Creek Invite

Hershey def. Pleasanton 25-12, 25-14

Amherst def Hershey 24-26, 25-20, 25-17

Wood River def. Sutherland 25-10, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Sutherland 25-23, 25-15

Cozad Invite

Ogallala def. Ainsworth 25-19, 25-11

Ogallala def. Sidney 17-25, 25-20, 25-23

Gothenburg def. Centura 25-14, 25-14

Gothenburg def. St. Cecilia 25-23, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Ogallala 25-17, 25-19

Sidney def. Cozad 2-0

Loomis Invite

Hi-Line def. Franklin 25-19, 22-25, 25-17

Hampton def. Hi-Line 25-12, 25-11

Maxwell def. Bertrand 25-22, 25-22

Maxwell def. Loomis 25-19, 11-25, 26-24

Wallace def. Hampton 25-15, 25-17

Wallace def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-19

Wallace def. Silver Lake 25-11, 27-25

Hitchcock County Invite

Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center 25-15, 22-25, 26-24

Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade 20-25, 28-26, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma 25-19, 26-24

Wauneta-Palisade def. Arapahoe 25-15, 25-22

Gordon-Rushville Round Robin

Hay Springs def Hyannis 25-8, 25-14

Hyannis def. Crawford 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

North Bend Central Invite

North Bend Central def. Lexington 25-13, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Lexington 25-23, 25-18, 25-13

Wayne def. Lexington 25-18, 11-25, 25-21

Kearney Invite

Bennington def. North Platte 25-7, 25-13

North Platte def. Westview 25-20, 25-17

Southeast def. North Platte 25-14, 25-22

Bridgeport Quad

St. Pat’s def. Potter-Dix 25-15, 25-17

Bridgeport def. St. Pat’s 25-20, 15-25, 25-16

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

FRIDAY

Kearney Invite

Girls team results

1, Kearney, 41. 2, Grand Island, 83. 3, Bellevue West, 84. 4, Lincoln High, 87. 5, North Platte, 102. 6, Lexington, 132.

Girls Individual results

(Top 5)

1, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 18:31.97. 2, Kara Muller, Bellevue West, 18:44.23. 3, Sydney Wendt, Lincoln High, 20:01.14. 4, Katie Johnsen, Grand Island, 20:07.36. 5, Susana Calmo, Lexington, 20:08.15.

Boys team results

1, Lexington, 41. 2, Grand Island, 55. 3, North Platte, 66. 4, Kearney, 76. 5, Lincoln High, 109. 6, Bellevue West, 166.

Boys individual results (Top 5)

1, Kaden Boltz, Grand Island, 16:01.78. 2, Isac Portillo-Munoz, Lexington, 16:15.07. 3, Ruban Caceres Perez, Grand Island, 16:22.58. 4, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 16:25.06. 5, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 16:27.29.

SATURDAY

BROKEN BOW INVITE

Boys team results

1, Gothenburg, 23. 2, St. Pat’s, 40. 3, Broken Bow, 103. 4, Doniphan-Trumbull, 132. 5, McCook, 140. 6, Ord, 149. 7, Cozad, 175. 8, Valentine, 191. 9, Hi-Line, 243. 10, South Loup, 251. 11, St. Paul, 265. 12, Ainsworth, 291. 13, Arcadia/Loup City, 239.

Boys individual results

(Top 5)

1, Tyler Hetz, Gothenburg, 16:39.13. 2, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 16:52.14. 3, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:17.76. 4, Yahriel Gaeta, Gothenburg, 17:25.70. 5, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 17:31.99.

Girls team results

1, Ainsworth, 49. 2, McCook, 61. 3, Broken Bow, 65. 4, Gothenburg, 106. 5, Hi-Line, 121.

Girls individual results (Top 5)

1, Izzy Renner, McCook, 20:20.01. 2, Emma Cappel, McCook, 20:46.04. 3, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 20:46.42. 4, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:02.82. 5, Ashlyn Schauda, Broken Bow, 21:31.48.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Cozad Invite

Cozad def. Lexington 15-0

Cozad def. Kearney Catholic 5-1

St. Paul def. Hershey 7-2

Ord def. Hershey 9-1

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington 15-3

Hastings Catholic Invite

McCook def. Seward 12-4

GICC def. McCook 6-4

St. Cecilia def. McCook 6-3

Other Scores

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley/Alma 11-3

Gothenburg def. Chase County 13-1

Hershey def. Lexington 9-7