HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

North Platte 20, Columbus 7

COLUMBUS — After three close calls earlier this season, North Platte dominated time of possession Friday and beat Columbus 20-7 for the Bulldogs' first win of the season.

Caden Joneson opened the game with a 16-yard touchdown run and Luke Borges added a 23-yard field goal to give North Platte a 10-0 halftime lead.

Joneson added to that lead with a 56-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half to give the Bulldogs a 17-0 lead.

He would finish the game with 175 yards and two touchdowns, unofficially, and Xavier Albertson added 115 all-purpose yards for the Bulldogs.

Columbus responded on the next drive with their lone score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown run by Kaden Brownlow.

On the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs would take the rest of the time off the clock in the third quarter and a Borges field goal at the beginning of the fourth gave the Bulldogs the 20-7 lead.

A late Jesse Mauch interception and a second defensive stand capped by a Blake Tonkinson sack salted the win away for North Platte.

The Bulldog defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and the late interception.

The Bulldogs (1-3) return home next week to face Kearney in North Platte's homecoming game.

St. Pat's 63, Sutherland 12

Seven different St. Pat’s players scored a touchdown, and Brecken Erickson caught two touchdown passes as the Irish defeated Sutherland 63-12 on Friday in North Platte.

James Heirigs, Jaxon Knisley, Jackson Roberts, Sutton Tickle and Ben Heirigs ran in touchdowns. Logan Dodson scored on a 73-yard catch and run touchdown. Erickson hauled in 62 yards receiving and scored twice.

Roberts led the running game with 84 yards, James Heirigs followed with 37 and Knisley had 25. Tickle and Ben Heirigs ran for 51- and 60-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the second half.

On defense, James Heirigs had three interceptions, Kai Brown recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown and the St. Pat’s defense recovered two more fumbles.

Hayden Anderson scored on a 58-yard run for Sutherland, and Taylor Drueke scored on a 16-yard touchdown catch.

Oliver Nutter ran for 19 yards, and Cauy Kohl ran for 16. Ryker Copeland caught four passes for 32 yards.

South Loup 48, Sandhills/Thedford 34

ARNOLD — South Loup quarterback Trey Connell ran for 313 yards and amassed seven total touchdowns as South Loup defeated Sandhills/Thedford 48-34 on Friday.

Connell also added 83 yards passing. Crew Witthuhn had 16 total tackles on defense.

Kyle Cox had 185 yards passing for Sandhills/Thedford, 119 yards rushing and five touchdowns and Carson Cooksley added 97 yards receiving. Rhett McFadden had 19 total tackles.

Sandhills/Thedford hosts Hyannis on Thursday and South Loup travels to Leyton on Friday.

Cozad 30, Lexington 0

LEXINGTON — Cozad shut out Lexington 30-0 on Friday.

For Cozad, Noah Shoemaker had 107 yards passing and 118 yards rushing and Olliver Davis added 51 yards receiving. Lane Wright had 14 total tackles.

Jaime Cano had 135 yard rushing for Lexington, Isaiah Ellingson had 91 yards passing and Sergio Loarca added 65 yards receiving and six total tackles.

Cozad travels to Broken Bow and Lexington travels to Hastings on Friday.

Hi-Line 48, Arcadia/Loup City 8

ARCADIA — Ryker Evans threw for 73 yards and ran for 183 as Hi-Line topped Arcadia/Loup City 48-8 on Friday.

Wryston Brell had 46 yards receiving for the Bulls and Treyton Evans has nine total tackles on defense.

Hi-Line hosts Southern Valley on Friday.

McCook 36, Holdrege 7

MCCOOK — McCook defeated Holdrege 36-7 on Friday.

Beau Jensen had 93 yards passing, Joshua Janssen added 50 yards rushing and Nicholas Weides had 33 yards receiving for McCook. Aidan Kidder, Jensen, Wyatt Pfeifer each had nine total tackles on defense.

McCook hosts Sidney on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 68, Leyton 12

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Leyton 68-12 on Friday.

Quinten Myers led Anselmo-Merna with 59 yards passing, Tyce Porter added 97 yards rushing and Dane Duryea had 47 yards receiving.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Mullen on Friday.

MHC 70, Medicine Valley 36

CURTIS —

Jeremiah Ingison caught three touchdown passes as Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Medicine Valley 70-36 on Friday.

Kody Schwenk had 144 yards passing for the Wolves, Jaxson Anders had 81 yards rushing and Jeremiah Ingison finished 140 total yards receiving. Ingison added 12 total tackles on defense.

For Medicine Valley, Mason Roblee had 176 yards passing and 74 yards rushing and Ethan Brown had 88 yards receiving.

Medicine Valley travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday and Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Loomis on Friday.

Mullen 44, Hyannis 0

HYANNIS — Mullen shut out Hyannis 44-0 on Friday.

Chase Gracey had 94 yards passing, Justin French had 128 yards rushing and Tate Kvanvig added 50 yards receiving.

Hyannis travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday and Mullen hosts Anselmo-Merna on Friday.

Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32

MAXWELL — Maxwell topped Sandhills Valley 38-32 on Friday.

For Sandhills Valley, Leyton Connell had 167 yards passing, Cayson Johnston had 118 yards rushing and Kyle Kramer added 69 yards receiving. Johnston had 15 total tackles.

For Maxwell, Jesse Reyes had 26 yards passing and Levi Huffman had 117 yards rushing. Tyce Cumming added 13 yards receiving and 17 total tackles.

Sandhills Valley hosts St. Pat’s on Thursday and Maxwell hosts Hemingford on Friday.

Shelton 45, Paxton 37

PAXTON — Shelton held off Paxton 45-37 on Friday.

Tommy Markussen had 118 yards passing, Gunnar Foster had 70 yards rushing and Wyatt Walker added 34 yards receiving. Kobe Florom added eight total tackles.

Paxton travels to Arthur County on Friday.

Wallace 50, South Platte 16

WALLACE — Wallace defeated South Platte 50-16 on Friday.

For South Platte, Quinten Koenen had 159 yards passing, Treytan Romero rushed for 26 yards and Kegan Beard added 86 yards receiving. Bryer Wilson had nine total tackles.

For Wallace, Matt Lungrin had 49 yards passing, Ivan Aceves had 131 yards rushing and Jason Fisher added 28 yards receiving. Lungrin had 14 total blocks.

South Platte hosts Creek Valley and Wallace travels to Brady on Thursday.

OTHER SCORES

Gothenburg def. Alliance 46-12

Broken Bow def. O’Neill 40-14

Chase County def. Gibbon 62-0

Dundy County-Stratton def. Bertrand 44-8

Ogallala def. Gering 38-28

Arthur County def. Hay Springs 80-7

Hitchcock County def. Loomis 28-14

Perkins County def. Kimball 55-0

Stuart def. Brady 64-0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY

Leyton 3, Anselmo-Merna 1

MERNA — Leyton defeated Anselmo-Merna 25-17, 16-25, 25-13, 25-20 on Friday.

Rhianen Myers had 10 kills and Makenna Miller had one block for Anselmo-Merna.

Sydney Fortune, Shawnee Gamble, Trinity Beutler had six kills for Leyton.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Elm Creek triangular on Tuesday.

Mullen 3, Hyannis 0

HYANNIS — Mullen swept Hyannis 25-13, 25-14, 26-24 on Friday.

For Mullen, Jadyn Andersen had 11 kills and four blocks and Kalli Licking had seven aces.

Mullen hosts Anselmo-Merna on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford 3, South Loup 1

ARNOLD — Sandhills/Thedford defeated South Loup 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 on Friday.

Jaylen Dimmitt had 11 kills and six aces and Arena Fetty added two blocks.

South Loup travels to Elm Creek triangular on Tuesday and Sandhllls/Thedford hosts Hyannis on Thursday.

Wallace 3, South Platte 0

WALLACE — Wallace swept South Platte 25-8, 25-16, 25-10 on Friday.

Kendyl Flaming had 13 kills, Kaley Sauser had three aces and Skyler Kuhlman five blocks.

Wallace travels to the Paxton Tourney and South Platte travels to Maywood-Hayes Center Tourney on Tuesday.

Southeast Invite

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte 25-11, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista def. North Platte 25-19, 25-5

North Star def. North Platte 25-18, 25-13

Gothenburg Invite

Ogallala def. Chadron 25-9, 25-14

Gothenburg def. St. Paul 25-13, 25-12

Gothenburg def. York 25-18, 25-17

Minden def. Ogallala 25-18, 25-20

St. Paul def. York 25-14, 25-22

SATURDAY

Seward Invite

Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow 25-17, 23-25, 25-19

Seward def. Broken Bow 17-25, 25-19, 25-20

Broken Bow def. Mercy 28-26, 25-10

Wahoo def. Broken Bow 25-19, 20-25, 26-24

McCook Invite

McCook def. Valentine 25-17, 25-13

Gering def. McCook 21-25, 25-12, 25-21

Southwest def. McCook 25-23, 18-25, 25-12

Southwest def. Chase County 25-22, 25-17

Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community 25-16, 25-13

Cambridge def. Chase County 25-9, 24-26, 25-9

Alliance def. Southwest 27-25, 28-26

NPCC Invite

Hi-Line def. Hyannis 25-12, 25-16

Hyannis def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-16, 25-18

Paxton def. Hi-Line 25-16, 25-15

Paxton def. Cody-Kilgore 25-17, 25-11

SEM def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-7, 25-6

SEM def. Maxwell 25-5, 25-15

SEM def. Paxton 25-17, 25-14

Sutherland def. Dundy County-Stratton 25-14, 25-15

Sutherland def. Hi-Line 25-14, 26-24

Maxwell def. Cody-Kilgore 25-7, 25-20

Maxwell def. Sutherland 25-21, 23-25, 25-19

Central City Invite

Nebraska Christian def. Lexington 25-22, 27-25

Lexington def. Aquinas Catholic 25-18, 25-20

Centennial def. 25-19, 25-10’

Southeast Invite

Gretna def. North Platte 25-13, 25-8

Elkhorn def. North Platte 25-16, 22-25, 25-18

Pleasanton Invite

St. Pat’s def. Arcadia/Loup City 25-14, 25-17

St. Pat’s def. Osceola 25-22, 25-12

Fullerton def. St. Pat’s 25-21, 25-18

Osceola def. Sandhills Valley 25-15, 21-25, 25-11

Arcadia/Loup City def. Sandhills Valley 25-23, 25-9

Sandhills Valley def. Gibbon 18-25, 25-20, 25-18

Gothenburg Invite

Ogallala def. Aurora 25-23, 25-15

Ogallala def. St. Paul 22-25, 25-19, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Ogallala 25-18, 25-14

Gothenburg def. Kearney Catholic 25-19, 25-16

Gothenburg def. Chadron 25-12, 25-13

Bridgeport Invite

Bridgeport def. Perkins County 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

Bayard def. Perkins County 25-17, 25-13

Leyton def. Perkins County 25-23, 25-18

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

FRIDAY

SCORES

Chadron def. Chase County 16-0

Chadron def. Chase County 12-1

SATURDAY

SCORES

Grand Island Invite

Gothenburg def. Aurora 3-2

Gothenburg def. Northwest 6-5

Gothenburg def. Boone Central/Newman Grove 5-4

Hastings Invite

Beatrice def. McCook 5-1

McCook def. Hastings 6-5

Waverly def. McCook 9-7