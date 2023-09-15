HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Southwest 36, Creek Valley 0: CHAPPELL — Southwest shut out Creek Valley 36-0 on Thursday.

Huston Billiter had 58 yards passing for Southwest, Nathan Rippe had 48 yards rushing and Hunter Blume added 58 yards receiving.

Creek Valley travels to South Platte on Thursday and Southwest travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Friday. OTHER SCORES Holyoke, CO def. Hershey 43-6

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Hitchcock County 3, Medicine Valley 2: CURTIS — Hitchcock County held off Medicine Valley 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 10-25, 15-12 on Thursday.

For Hitchcock County, Riley Hagan and Asia Homma had eight kills each, Katie Jarecke had seven aces and Homma added three total blocks.

Remmi Stout led Medicine Valley with 19 kills and Sienna Houghtelling had five total blocks.

Hitchcock County travels to Atwood-Rawlins County, KS and Medicine Valley travels to Alma on Tuesday.

Sutherland 3, Kimball 1: SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Kimball 25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday.

Mahala Vasquez led Sutherland with 11 kills, Gracyn Elfeldt and Vasquez had five aces and Montana Saylor added three total blocks.

Sutherland travels to the NPCC Tourney on Saturday.

Broken Bow 3, Lexington 0: BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow swept Lexington 25-5, 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday.

Hannah Scharff had six kills for Lexington, Laikyn Seim and Abbi Sutton had five aces and Nevaeh Sauer added one block.

Addison Ellis had six kills for Broken Bow, Halle Quinn and Maren Chapin had two aces and Isabelle Tibbs added three total blocks.

Broken Bow travels to the Seward Invite and Lexington travels to Central City Invite on Saturday.

Brady 3, Maxwell 2: BRADY — Brady outlasted Maxwell 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-9 on Thursday.

Arthur County Tri Arthur County def. Mullen 26-24, 25-23

Garden County def. Arthur County 25-12, 17-25, 25-22

Garden County def. Mullen 25-23, 25-15

Axtell Tri Axtell def. Hi-Line 25-10, 25-12

Loomis def. Hi-Line 25-18, 25-23

Axtell def. Loomis 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

Hoxie Tri Hoxie def. McCook 28-26, 25-16

McCook def. Colby 25-18, 22-25, 25-22

OTHER SCORES

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley 25-15, 25-14, 25-1

Cheylin-Bird City, KS def. Dundy County-Stratton 28-26, 25-17, 25-14

Brady def. Maxwell 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Gothenburg 13, Holdrege-Adams Central 10: HOLDREGE — Gothenburg defeated Holdrege-Adams Central 13-10 on Thursday.

For Holdrege-Adams Central, Reichstein had one home run and four RBI.

For Gothenburg, Brianna Houchin had a home run and two doubles and Alyvia Streeter and Taye Herrick added three RBI each.

Gothenburg travels to the Northwest Invite on Saturday.

Hastings takes Two

HASTINGS — Hastings swept North Platte 14-3 and 12-4 on Thursday.

Chloe Bearkiller and Bella Girard each had two RBI’s on the day.

North Platte hosts a tourney on Saturday.

SCORES GINW def. Cozad 10-0

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Arapahoe Invite

Boys team results

1, Hi-Line, 20. 2, Cambridge, 26. 3, Wilcox-Hildreth, 31. 4, Alma, 32. 5, Paxton, 48. 6, SEM, 57. 7, Arapahoe, 65. 8, Wallace, 86. 9, Southwest, 94. 10, Southern Valley, 95. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center, 102.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Kael Garrett, Medicine Valley, 18:12. 2, Micah Johnson, Wilcox-Hildreth, 18:49. 3, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line, 19:11. 4, Griffin Stemper, Alma, 19:16. 5, Connor Edwards, Hi-Line, 19:27. 6, Max Hanson, Wallace, 19:28. 7, Wyatt Jackson, Cambridge, 19:36. 8, Grant Henery, Wilcox-Hildreth, 19:39. 9, Landon Drews, Paxton, 19:43. 10, Brady Ahlemeyer, Cambridge, 19:49.

Girls team results 1, Wallace, 6. 2, Paxton, 29. 3, Cambridge, 32. 4, Wilcox-Hildreth, 41. 5, Hi-Line, 43. 6, Southern Valley, 46.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 21:55. 2, Dajana Garrison, Wallace, 21:58. 3, Zoe Johnson, Brady, 22:28. 4, Ryleigh Hanson, Wallace, 22:48. 5, Tayler Becker, Southern Valley, 23:00. 6, Natalie Jorgensen, Paxton, 23:09. 7, Elliana Robertson, Wallace, 23:18. 8, Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth, 23:19. 9, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 10, Ainsley McConnell, Paxton, 23:30.

Ravenna Invite

Boys team results 1, St. Pat’s, 8. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 33. 3, Kearney Catholic, 43. 4, Cozad, 46. 5, Gibbon, 57. 6, South Loup, 63. 7, Bertrand, 72. 8, Wood River, 87. 9, Kenesaw, 113. 10, St. Paul, 139. 11, Palmer, 144. 12, Amherst, 154. 13, Centura, 166. 14, Blue Hill, 179. 15, Ravenna, 203. 16, Arcadia/Loup City, 253.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:23.4. 2, Tice Yost, Doniphan-Trumbull, 18:30.3. 3, Porter Connick, St. Pat’s, 18:41.8. 4, Dimitri Pettit, St. Pat’s, 18:45.3. 5, Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 18:49.3. 6, Miles Sughroue, Kearney Catholic, 18:52.8. 7, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 18:58.2. 8, Shank Sall, Cozad, 19:07.7. 9, Coltan Ham, St. Pat’s, 19:10.8. 10, Preston Kuskie, Wood River, 19:14.9.

Girls team results

1, Kearney Catholic, 10. 2, Ravenna, 41. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull, 42. 4, South Loup, 50. 5, Blue Hill, 59. 6, Amherst, 65. 7, Bertrand, 70. 8, St. Pat’s, 78. 9, Kenesaw, 99. 10, Arcadia/Loup City, 115.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 21:31.4. 2, Jaelyn Witter, Kearney Catholic, 22:07.4. 3, Maya Moxley, Kearney Catholic, 22:37.9. 4, Ella Cool, South Loup, 22:55.8. 5, Rylie O’Hare, Kearney Catholic, 23:38.2. 6, Ava Watts, Kearney Catholic, Kearney Catholic, 23:47.2. 7, Matti Lyions, Ravenna, 23:54.6. 8, Macy Olsen, Blue Hill, 24:14.4. 9, Ella Kucera, Kearney Catholic, 24:19.6. 10, Rose Mamot, Palmer, 24:31.4.

McCook Invite

Boys team results

1, North Platte, 39. 2, Holdrege, 57. 3, Chase county, 79. 4, Hershey, 98. 5, Perkins County, 100. 6, McCook, 106. 7, Sutherland, 177.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Maston McGreer, Perkins County, 16:44.53. 2, Mikolas Schrock, Holdrege, 17:30.19. 3, Jack Knapp, North Platte, 17:33.26. 4, Luke Tegtmeier, North Platte, 17:33.70. 5, Haven Hauxwell, Chase County, 17:40.59. 6, Rain Teets, North Platte, 17:43.76. 7, Roman Urbom, Holdrege, 17:53.53. 8, Aiden Hawks, North Platte, 17:57.89. 9, Josiah Wilkinson, McCook, 18:03.19. 10, Moah Canas, Sidney, 18:28.79.

Girls team results

1, North Platte, 33. 2, Sidney, 42. 3, McCook, 51.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:57.16. 2, Emma Cappel, McCook, 20:39.18. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 21:29.60. 4, Jada Hothan, North Platte, 21:51.78. 5, Brecken Gale, McCook, 21:53.55. 6, Kylee Kampfe, Sidney, 22:28.10. 7, Lachelle Benitez-Cedillo, North Platte, 22:50.10. 8, Brooklyn Brown, North Platte, 23:30.56. 9, Mary Nielsen, North Platte, 23:52.88. 10, Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 23:53.98.

Central City Invite

Boys team results

1, Lexington, 31. 2, Northwest, 102. 3, Aurora, 104. 4, Broken Bow, 112. 5, Minden, 117. 6, Ord, 173. 7, Schuyler, 185. 8, Central City, 211. 9, Elkhorn Valley, 212. 10, Nebraska Christian, 218. 11, GICC, 243. 12, Madison, 321.

Boys individual results

(Top 10)

1, Ethan Smith, Northwest, 15:58.43. 2, Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 16:17.75. 3, Isac Portillo-Munoz, 16:21.19. 4, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 16:26.05. 5, Herson Rodriguez, Lexington, 16:29.17. 6, Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 16:44.43. 7, Jacob Swanson, Nebraska Chrisitan, 16:51.41. 8, Charlie Evans, Aurora, 16:44.43. 9, Samuel Cederburg, Minden, 16:59.06. 10, Mynor Hernandez, Schuyler, 17:07.28.

Girls team results

1, Aurora, 54. 2, Nebraska Christian, 103. 3, Broken Bow, 113. 4, Elkhorn Valley, 126. 5, Minden, 130. 6, Northwest, 141. 7, Lexington, 148. 8, Schuyler, 158. 9, Fullerton, 212. 10, Madison, 246.

Girls individual results

(Top 10)

1, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 19:47.34. 2, Olivia Chapman, Northwest, 20:07.97. 3, Susana Calmo, Lexington, 20:16.89. 4, Kendal Wineteer, Aurora, 20:33.37. 5, Ella Eggleston, Aurora, 20:52.83. 6, Kuchar Mazzy, Elkhorn Valley, 20:59.99. 7, Ashlyn Schauda, Broken Bow, 21:03.49. 8, Miriam Deanda, Schuyler, 21:08.27. 9, Janaya Davis, Central City, 21:40.93. 10, Parrhesia Converse, Lexington, 21:41.37.