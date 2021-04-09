North Platte to host Class D state golf through 2024

North Platte will host the Class D Boys State Golf Championship through 2024, the Nebraska School Activities Association decided Thursday. The NSAA Board of Directors’ vote was unanimous.
River’s Edge Golf Club hosted the Class D tournament from 2010 to 2012, before the tournament returned to North Platte in 2016, that time at Lake Maloney Golf Club. Lake Maloney has hosted the Class D tournament since — minus the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation — and will host it again May 25-26 this year.
Samantha Geisler, the sports and events marketing specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission, led North Platte’s effort to keep the tournament, submitting the city’s proposal in March. Geisler and North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke traveled to Lincoln Thursday to pitch the two courses to the NSAA board.
“North Platte is fortunate to boast two high-quality, 18-hole golf courses,” Geisler said in a press release Friday. Both “have a passion for the sport, driving tourism to North Platte, and to our youth. I believe North Platte was awarded the event back due to the experience of hosting this event, our courses and community support, and the enthusiasm and professionalism of our volunteers.”
Lake Maloney will host the tournament again in 2022, and the site for 2023 and 2024 will be determined later.
An average of 100 competitors compete in the Class D state tournament. Class D comprises the smallest schools within the state’s boys golf programs. Many fans, friends and family make the trip to North Platte to watch the two-day competition, according to the Visitors Bureau.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates the event will bring an economic impact of $70,605 to the community through lodging, retail, food and beverage purchases. The Sports Commission developed this estimate by using the Event Impact Calculator developed by Destinations International provided by membership in the national organization Sports ETA: Sports Events and Tourism Association.
“This tournament kicks off at the perfect time of year, when the peak summer travel season is just beginning,” Burke said. “Attracting hundreds of additional visitors to our community, for two or three days in May, benefits our retail shops, service stations, restaurants and lodging. The money the visitors spend is re-spent a number of times throughout North Platte, benefiting the entire community.”
NSAA awarded Class A to Norfolk, Class B to Scottsbluff/Gering and Class C to Columbus.