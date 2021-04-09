North Platte to host Class D state golf through 2024

North Platte will host the Class D Boys State Golf Championship through 2024, the Nebraska School Activities Association decided Thursday. The NSAA Board of Directors’ vote was unanimous.

River’s Edge Golf Club hosted the Class D tournament from 2010 to 2012, before the tournament returned to North Platte in 2016, that time at Lake Maloney Golf Club. Lake Maloney has hosted the Class D tournament since — minus the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation — and will host it again May 25-26 this year.

Samantha Geisler, the sports and events marketing specialist for the North Platte Area Sports Commission, led North Platte’s effort to keep the tournament, submitting the city’s proposal in March. Geisler and North Platte Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke traveled to Lincoln Thursday to pitch the two courses to the NSAA board.

“North Platte is fortunate to boast two high-quality, 18-hole golf courses,” Geisler said in a press release Friday. Both “have a passion for the sport, driving tourism to North Platte, and to our youth. I believe North Platte was awarded the event back due to the experience of hosting this event, our courses and community support, and the enthusiasm and professionalism of our volunteers.”

