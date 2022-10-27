North Platte to start girls wrestling program

A year after the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling, North Platte is adding the sport to its winter season.

North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall had wanted to start the program last season, but didn’t get the process started early enough to see the idea come to fruition.

With new Activities Director Jimmie Rhodes — who has experience building a girls wrestling program at another school — fully on board, Hall and the Bulldog wrestling team can finally start a girls team.

“This is not (just) a familiar process to me, it’s more checking the boxes, making sure it was appropriate for our school,” Rhodes said. Superintendent Todd Rhodes “gave us his blessing after meeting with his committees, and now we’re moving forward.”

The NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling last year, which culminated in a successful and powerful state tournament that ran side-by-side with the boys. Now, a year later, North Platte is getting in on the action after 25 girls attended a meeting to gauge interest, and nearly a dozen came to an open mat night last week.

“I think it’s been great. To be honest, I’m surprised with the numbers that we had at the meeting and even the open mat,” Hall said. “I’m excited to see what they’re going to be able to do. First girls wrestling team ever. We’re going to have our first state qualifier ever, maybe a first state medalist. There are going to be a lot of firsts this year, and (I’m) excited to be a part of that.”

Hall said the girls who attended the open mat night worked on fundamentals and seemed to take an interest in the sport. For some, it was their first time wrestling.

“I think any time the sport of wrestling, girls wrestling in general right now, gets that kind of exposure, I think it creates a little excitement behind it,” Hall said. “That’s how we ended up getting as many girls as we have interested right now.”

Hall will be overseeing both the girls’ and the boys’ teams, but the school is looking for a girls sponsor. Rhodes said they’re already looking internally at some candidates

“We’re going to find the right fit for our kids, then we’re going to go forward from there,” he said.

As for how scheduling will work, both Hall and Rhodes said if the boys’ opponents in duals have a girls team, then both the boys and the girls will compete in duals back-to-back.

Most tournaments where North Platte competes have a girls division, so the girls team will also travel with the boys for those.

“We’re going to try to get as many matches as we can for them and try getting to where the schedules aren’t going to be multiple places,” Hall said.

Rhodes said now is the right time to get a program started.

“I think we’re doing it for the right reason,” he said. “We’re giving kids the opportunity to do something that they might be passionate about, and they want to compete.”

The next step for creating a girls wrestling team is to work on starting feeder programs in middle school and younger to start girls earlier.

“We’re going to start the avalanche,” Rhodes said. “We’re going to push the first piece; it’s going to fall and we’re going to watch this thing explode.”