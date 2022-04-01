North Platte track and field hosts Buffalo Bill Invite

Kylee Tilford couldn’t have been happier to be back at five feet, two inches on the high jump, especially only two meets into the season.

That was her personal best last season, and she hit that height multiple times near the end of the year. While she didn’t clear the jump on Friday, she is already looking ahead to a possible new personal best by the end of the year.

“I’ve set a goal for at least 5-foot-4 this year,” she said. “Already being at 5-foot-2 has got me pretty excited.”

Tilford’s performance was one of many great ones at the Buffalo Bill Invite on Friday at North Platte High School. The Bulldog boys won the event after placing first in 10 events. The North Platte girls came in third after winning just two events, both by Tilford in high jump and pole vault.

“Especially coming off pole vault, I was warmed up and ready to go,” Tilford said.

Madison Genatone led North Platte in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes with seventh place finishes in both. She also placed ninth in long jump.

Lindy Bergstrom placed fifth in the 400-meter run, Alexis Hoatson came in sixth in the 800-meter run and Zarah Blaesi finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Marissa Holm finished fifth in the same event and third in the 3,200-meter run.

Sydney Barner finished sixth in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, the girls 4x800 relay team placed second, Ellie Rankin finished fourth in both shot put and discus and Kalee Brosius finished third in discus.

Carly Purdy, who qualified for state last season in the triple jump, long jump and 4x100 relay, finished second in long jump and eighth in the 100-meter run.

“I’ve been battling some ankle injuries, but this is the first meet where I was feeling back to normal,” Purdy said. “I was excited to get out there. This was the first time I’ve long jumped all season, so I felt pretty good today.”

On the boys side, Vince Genatone won the 100-meter dash as the only runner with sub-11-second-time, clocking in at 10:82. Kolten Tilford and Joseph Vak followed up in second and third.

Genatone, who will be playing football next season at the University of Montana and wrestled at 220 pounds this past wrestling season, said he isn’t changing too much despite running at a higher-weight.

“I’m still trying to get as fast and as heavy as I can,” Genatone said. “Still lifting in the weightroom and getting faster technique-wise and stuff like that.”

Evan Caudy won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Quade Lowe finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200, and Rian Teets finished fourth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.

Caden Joneson won both the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Carson LaChapelle came in second in the 300 hurdles. Jack Oettinger and Layton Moss finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault. Donte’ Koif won the long jump, and Max Negley came in second in the triple jump.

Nic Davis won both the discus and the shot put, and Kade Mohr finished second in discus.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.