No one came close to catching North Platte’s Caden Joneson in the 110-meter hurdles on Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Invite in North Platte.

The Bulldog hurdler crossed the finish line a second and a half ahead of anyone else, and while he might not have put up a season-best, his win was one of many performances that helped the North Platte boys win their home invite.

“I come to practice every day with just one goal in mind to get back to state and really just improve on my time I had last year,” Joneson said.

Joneson crossed the finish line at 15.6 seconds, with Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley coming in second at 17 seconds flat.

Joneson’s time wasn’t as fast as he ran at the Binfield Invite on March 24 (15.2 seconds); he is still taking strides to improve his time.

“I’m really hoping to get under 15,” Joneson said. “That’s one of my big goals.”

While Joneson said he focuses more on the 110 hurdles, he’s still trying to make state in the 300 hurdles. At the Buffalo Bill Invite, Joneson put up a personal best time of 43.83 to finish second. He was only 0.01 seconds behind first-place Gering hurdler Creighton Beals.

Joneson’s not the only North Platte boy to find success in multiple events.

Kolten Tilford posted an 11.32 100-yard dash time to win the event Thursday, and while that’s not his personal best, he’s working toward a new personal best of around 10.8 seconds.

“Right now, I’m still trying to progress on some things and maybe heal up a little bit,” Tilford said. “Just try to beat some PRs that I had last year.”

Tilford also won the long jump, posting a season-best leap of 20 feet, 8.25 inches.

Other North Platte boys' winners and notable performances include Drake Ferris’ personal best 123-9 in discus (first place), Ian Caudy in discus (second place), Alex Gove’s personal best 128-2 in discus (third place), Layton Moss in pole vault (first place), Caleb Kincaid in triple jump (third place), Max Negley in long jump (second place), Carson LaChapelle in the 300 hurdles (third place), Aiden Hawks in the 800-meter run (second place) and the 4x800 relay team (first place).

The North Platte girls finished second behind Kearney on Thursday.

Carly Purdy led the way with two wins in the long jump and the high jump. She reached a season-best 17-3 in the long jump and finished below her season best after reaching 5 feet in the high jump.

“I think coming into today, I was tired after long-jumping and throwing discus, but I’m pretty happy with how I did,” Purdy said.

Purdy, who threw discus a few times last season, said she wanted to give it a try after being encouraged by her brother, a thrower at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Kylee Tilford won the pole vault after clearing 10 feet and coming close to clearing that 10-6 mark. She also tied for fifth in high jump at 4-8.

“Pole vault went a little better than high jump,” Tilford said. “It was a fast transition, so I didn’t get much warmup, but pole vault … honestly, it was a really good day for that. Hitting 10-foot again and barely missing 10-6 is a good feeling.”

Other North Platte girls' notable performances include Katie Titus in discus (third), Brooklyn Brown in high jump (tied for third), Mackenzie Bruns in pole vault (third) and the 4x800 relay team (second).