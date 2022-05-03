North Platte track and field sweeps GNAC titles

North Platte’s Nic Davis came one step closer to reaching the school shot put record at the GNAC Track and Field Meet on Tuesday.

The Bulldog senior surpassed 60 feet for the first time, bringing himself within two feet of that 61-foot, 4-inch record.

“I’m just trying to chase that shot record right now,” Davis said. “That’s pretty much it for the rest of the year.”

Davis picked up two wins at the GNAC Meet in both the discus and shot put events to help the North Platte boys win the title with 213 points. The girls also won with 210 points after sweeping the field events.

On both sides, Scottsbluff came in second, followed by Hastings then Gering.

Davis finished with a 60-0.75 throw in shot put, over 12 feet better than Scottsbluff’s Brock Knutson, who came in second at 47-11.

In discus, Davis admitted he didn’t have his best day, but he will gladly take the win. He threw 168 feet. Hastings’ Johnny Whyrick came in second with a throw of 137-3.5 foot throw.

“It was ok, it wasn’t the best,” Davis said. “I guess a win’s a win.”

Vince Genatone won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 seconds. Evan Caudy won both the 800-meter run (2:03.66) and the 1,600 meter run (4:51.36). Caden Joneson finished first in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.22, but he came in second in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.16. Teammate Carson LaChapelle finished first in that event at 42.85.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams took first, and North Platte won all but one field event. Kolten Tilford came in first in long jump and second in the 100-meter dash. Max Negley won the high jump, Jack Oettinger won pole vault, and Davis won both shot put and discus.

The girls team found success in the field at GNAC. Carly Purdy won long jump and triple jump at 17-2.25 and 33-5, respectively, and finished second in high jump and discus. Kylee Tilford won the high jump at 4-11 and finished second in pole vault at 8-9.

Mackenzie Bruns won pole vault at 9-03, and Ellie Rankin won both discus (100-5) and shot put (32-5).

On the track, Madison Genatone came in third in the 200-meter dash at 28.87, Brooklynn Brown finished second in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.28 and Zarah Blaesi finished second in the 1,600-meter run at 5:54 and third in the 3,200-meter run at 12:44.97. Marissa Holm came in third in the 1,600 (5:55.04) and second in the 3,200 (12:00.40).

Sydney Barner finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 17.98, followed by teammate Hayden Miller in third at 18.84.

“I think it went pretty well,” “I think I got a little high in the hurdles, but that’s something I’ve been working on.”

Boys team results

1, North Platte, 213; 2, Scottsbluff, 129; 3, Hastings, 108; 4, Gering, 63.

Individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Vince Genatone, North Platte, 11.03; 2, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 11.38; 3, Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 11.71.

200 meter — 1, Ryan Bauer, Hastings, 23.73; 2, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 24.38; 3, Brock Roblee, North Platte, 24.41.

400 meter — 1, Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff, 51.61; 2, Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 52.13; 3, Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff, 52.37.

800 meter — 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 2:03.66; 2, Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 2:05.26; 3, Quade Lowe, North Platte, 2:05.77.

1,600 meter — 1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 4:51.36; 2, Aiden Narvais, Gering, 4:56.76; 3, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 4:58.92.

3,200 meter — 1, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:21.36; 2, Rian Teets, North Platte, 10:29.24; 3, Nathan Seiler, Gering, 10:49.92.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Caden Joneson, North Platte, 16.22; 2, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 16.83; 3, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 17.03.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Carson LaChapelle, North Platte, 42.85; 2, Caden Joneson, North Platte, 44.16; 3, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 44.83.

4x100 relay — 1, North Platte, 43.11; 2, Scottsbluff, 44.50; 3, Hastings, 45.17.

4x400 relay — 1, Scottsbluff, 3:35.72; 2, Gering, 3:40.69; 3, North Platte, 3:45.64.

4x800 relay — 1, North Platte, 8:34.56; 2, Gering, 8:42.39; 3, Hastings, 9:09.22.

High Jump — 1, Max Negley, North Platte, 15-11; 2, Nolan Studley, Hastings, 15-11; 3, Parker Ablott, Hastings, 15-9.

Pole Vault — 1, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 13-3; 2, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 13-3; 3, Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 12-09.

Long Jump — 1, Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 22-3.75; 2, Donte’ Koif, North Platte, 20-11; 3, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 20-10.25.

Triple Jump — 1, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 41-5; 2, Jackson Block, Hastings, 41-0.25; 3, Elijah Combs, Hastings, 40-1.

Shot Put — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 60-0.75; 2, Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff, 47-11; 3, Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 47-3.5.

Discus — 1, Nic Davis, North Platte, 168; 2, Johnny Whyrick, Hastings, 137-3.5; 3, Kaden Bohnsack, Gering, 135-6.

Girls team results

1, North Platte, 210; 2, Scottsbluff, 144.5; 3, Hastings, 80; 4, Gering, 68.5.

Individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 13.21; 2, Alissa Morales, Gering, 13.35; 3, Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 13.38.

200 meter — 1, Kaelan Schultz, Hastings, 28.13; 2, Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 28.17; 3, Madison Genatone, North Platte, 28.87.

400 meter — 1, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.77; 2, Brooklynn Brown, North Platte, 1:05.28; 3, Nakhyra Jones, Hastings, 1:05.38.

800 meter — 1, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:28.07; 2, Hannah Rugroden, Scottsbluff, 2:36.38; 3, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Hastings, 2:37.04.

1,600 meter — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:36.18; 2, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 5:54.00; 3, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 5:55.04.

3,200 meter — 1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:41.97; 2, Marissa Holm, North Platte, 12:00.40; 3, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 12:44.97.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.59; 2, Sydney Barner, North Platte, 17.98; 3, Hayden Miller, North Platte, 18.84.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 50.42; 2, Ysabella Scherer, Scottsbluff, 52.14; 3, Lindy Bergstrom, North Platte, 52.23.

4x100 relay — 1, Gering, 50.80; 2, Scottsbluff, 52.04; 3, Hastings, 52.98.

4x400 relay — 1, Scottsbluff, 4:18.32; 2, Gering, 4:24.49; 3, Hastings, 4:32.67.

4x800 relay — 1, Hastings, 10:31.47; 2, North Platte, 10:48.17.

High Jump — 1, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 4-11; 2, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 4-11; 3, Kylie Harvey, North Platte, 4-9.

Pole Vault — 1, Mackenzie Bruns, North Platte, 9-3; 2, Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 8-9; 3, Elsacia Buck, North Platte, 8-9.

Long Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 17-2.25; 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-9.5; 3, Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 16-6.

Triple Jump — 1, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 33-5; 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 32-7; 3, Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 31-9.5.

Shot Put — 1, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 32-5; 2, Oliva Prieto, North Platte, 32; 3, Annika Koif, North Platte, 31-1.

Discus — 1, Ellie Rankin, North Platte, 100-5; 2, Carly Purdy, North Platte, 94-5; 3, Kalee Brosius, North Platte, 94-2.

