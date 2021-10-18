North Platte uses Hawks Championship Center ahead of Millard West game

Ahead of the North Platte football team’s game against Millard West last week, the Bulldogs got to make a unique stop in Lincoln first.

North Platte did its team walkthrough at the Hawks Championship Center, Nebraska’s indoor practice facility with a field that’s identical to Memorial Stadium’s field. It was a chance for the Bulldogs to build some enthusiasm ahead of the start of the playoffs, as the state championship takes place at Memorial Stadium.

“I just always try to look for some different options when we travel,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “I reached out to them … a couple years ago, I reached out and it didn’t work out due to the weather. I reached out this time, and they were more than happy to accommodate us.”

Rice said the team had asked the Huskers if they could use the indoor practice facility ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Creighton Prep, but they couldn’t due to Nebraska’s home game against Northwestern. However, they said the 15th was available, and plans were arranged.

Former Bulldog and current Husker track and field athlete Elliott Purdy met with the team inside the facility.