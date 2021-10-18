North Platte uses Hawks Championship Center ahead of Millard West game

Ahead of the North Platte football team’s game against Millard West last week, the Bulldogs got to make a unique stop in Lincoln first.
North Platte did its team walkthrough at the Hawks Championship Center, Nebraska’s indoor practice facility with a field that’s identical to Memorial Stadium’s field. It was a chance for the Bulldogs to build some enthusiasm ahead of the start of the playoffs, as the state championship takes place at Memorial Stadium.
“I just always try to look for some different options when we travel,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “I reached out to them … a couple years ago, I reached out and it didn’t work out due to the weather. I reached out this time, and they were more than happy to accommodate us.”
Rice said the team had asked the Huskers if they could use the indoor practice facility ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Creighton Prep, but they couldn’t due to Nebraska’s home game against Northwestern. However, they said the 15th was available, and plans were arranged.
Former Bulldog and current Husker track and field athlete Elliott Purdy met with the team inside the facility.
“That’s awesome,” Rice said. “To have a former player that was so active in all of our activities in school … a multisport athlete. Definitely a former athlete that’s doing things right and has the ability to do it at a college level.”
North Platte scored a go-ahead touchdown against Millard West with 32 seconds left, then recovered a fumble on a squib kick to close out the game.
Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson connected with Kolten Tilford on 4th and 9 to keep the drive going, then he found Cole Wright to bring the Bulldogs to the Millard West 3. Brock Roblee ran the ball in for the go-ahead touchdown.
The win solidified North Platte’s playoff status and put it in great position to earn a top eight seed with a win over Columbus this week, which would mean the Bulldogs would host a first-round game.
“Our guys are just hungry,” Rice said. “Excited for the opportunity. Just hungry. One of our assistant coaches talked to us … he talked to the kids a couple weeks ago about how they’re made for more. That’s kind of been our rallying cry.”
Teams in the rankings
North Platte remained at No. 8 in Omaha World-Herald writer Stu Pospisil’s Class A rankings. The Bulldogs defeated Millard West 27-24.
St. Pat’s stayed at No. 8 in the Class C2 rankings. The Irish bested Hershey 55-14.
Anselmo-Merna remained at No. 5 in the Class D1 rankings. The Coyotes topped Arcadia-Loup City 18-13 and are a No. 5-seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Sandhills/Thedford stayed at No. 2 in the Class D2 rankings. The Knights defeated Pleasanton 72-18 and are a No. 1-seed in the playoffs.
Mullen stayed at No. 10 in the Class D2 rankings. The Broncos beat Maxwell 52-20 and are a No. 3-seed in the playoffs.
Arthur County remained at No. 6 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wolves had a bye week.
Wallace stayed at No. 7 in the Class D6 rankings. The Wildcats defeated Wauneta-Palisade 52-6.
Records
Class A
North Platte 6-2
Class B
Lexington 4-4, McCook 3-5
Class C1
Broken Bow 6-2, Cozad 5-3, Ogallala, 5-3, Gothenburg 2-6
Class C2
St. Pat’s 7-1, Chase County 3-5, Hershey 0-8
Class D1
Anselmo-Merna 7-1, Dundy County-Stratton 7-1, Hitchcock County 7-1, Perkins County 6-2, Hi-Line 5-3, Sutherland 5-3, Maxwell 1-7
Class D2