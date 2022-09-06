North Platte volleyball defeats Gering 3-1

Carly Purdy notched 23 unofficial kills as North Platte defeated Gering 25-27, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on Tuesday.

“For them, getting a little confidence is what we have to have right off the bat,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said.

Maddie Ray led Gering with 14 unofficial kills, including six in the first set. She had two kills late in the first set that tied the score at 23-23 and later 24-24, which helped Gering win its only set of the match.

“(Ray) for them did a really nice job of adjusting whether it was hitting cross court or hitting down the line,” Hammond said. “They took advantage of our weakness in our block at that point.”

Hammond said North Platte is must improve its right side block which has gotten out of the gate slowly, and Gering took advantage in the first set.

“I think for them, they did a great job taking advantage of the hole in our block,” Hammond said. “They could hit the line or they could hit the seam that was wide open.”

Gering took advantage at multiple key moments of the first set, with the Bulldogs taking a three-point 20-17 lead. Even when North Platte eventually tied the score at 22-22, Gering continued to find points off kills, eventually winning the set 27-25.

“Set one, we came out a little bit flat. Not a whole lot of energy,” Hammond said. “I think they figured out toward the end of set one that we just needed to do the things on our side of the court to be the better team. So set two, I was super proud of them coming out on fire.”

That fire was a 23-8 start that Gering struggled to control. But North Platte would start to cool off as Gering scored seven consecutive points to cut the lead to 23-15 with the two teams trading points to reach 25-16.

Gering’s momentum trickled into the start of the third set, as both teams were locked early at 7-7, but North Platte used a 6-2 run to go up 13-9.

North Platte grew its lead to as many as seven points and took the third set 25-19.

Then, North Platte took control of the fourth set right away with a 15-6 start. Gering went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to three points at 16-13, but North Platte quickly extended its lead to 22-13 and won the set 25-19.

North Platte heads to Northwest and Gering returns home to face Chadron on Thursday.

“I was super proud of our two young setters, and they’re both sophomores,” Hammond said. “Abby Kaminski and Trinity Vak both came out and did an excellent job tonight, and I think that was something like as they grow in their game, it’s just going to keep making us all better on the court.”