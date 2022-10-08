North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual

The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte.

“They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when it’s happening,” coach Danielle Blake said. “I’m excited to see them keep working for each other to make sure they’re playing the best game they can play.”

This was North Platte’s first two home games after coach Clancy Hammond stepped down due to personal reasons, coaches Jordan Frey and Blake said. They took over head coaching duties, and both said the Bulldogs still have to work on some things to get better.

“I think we had some moments of greatness,” Frey said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to continue that flow into a full set. We’re going to continue to come back on Monday, push it, clean up some of those service errors and some of the little things that got in our way.”

Carly Purdy led North Platte with eight kills against Northeast and seven against Southeast.

Kylee Tilford added six against Northeast and four against Southeast. Mickey Madison had three kills in each match.

The Bulldogs played Northeast close in both sets. North Platte led Northeast 11-10 midway through the first set, but the Rockets took eight of the next 10 points to take an 18-13 lead.

North Platte pulled to within four twice after that, the last one being a 20-16 deficit off kills from Purdy and Izzy Belgum, but Northeast went on a 5-1 run to close out the set 25-17.

The Bulldogs traded points with the Rockets for nearly all of the second set, and North Platte even held a 23-22 lead near the end. A service error tied the set at 23-23, then North Platte hit a ball into the net and Northeast sealed the win with a kill to take the final set 25-23.

North Platte trailed the whole first set of its match against Southeast, falling behind 5-1. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to two at 8-6, but Southeast extended its lead to 13-6 with a 5-0 run.

Southeast pushed its lead to as much as 10 to win the first set 25-15.

The Bulldogs traded the first 20 points with Southeast, but Southeast pulled away with a 9-3 run to go up 19-13, Southeast later won the second set 25-17.

“We’re working on some different hits and stuff like that, and seeing some success, so going out and practicing those,” Frey said. “And cleaning up some of the little things.”

Kearney defeated Northeast 25-11, 25-16, then Southeast 25-18, 25-15.

North Platte hosts McCook on Thursday and Kearney Catholic on Saturday.