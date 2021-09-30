North Platte volleyball falls to Aurora at home

Carly Purdy had 17 kills and Kenzie Polk and Sedina Hayes combined for seven aces, but it wasn’t enough as the North Platte volleyball team lost to Aurora 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 at home on Thursday.

“When you have one hitter that’s on, that’s who you have to go to,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said of Purdy. “I don’t want to use her as much as we do because I’d like to save her a little bit. She’s really healthy right now and we want to keep her that way.”

A couple of those mistakes were there in the first set, when North Platte couldn’t build off an early lead against Aurora. The Bulldogs had an early 6-3 lead almost squandered in part due to a miscommunication where no one went for an attack off a bump.

Everytime North Platte built a three-point lead, like when it was up 9-6, Aurora found a way back. The Huskies pulled to within one at 10-9, and then secured a lead at 13-12.

Aurora then went on a 7-1 run to go up 21-13 and closed out the set 25-18.

“We had moments of energy ... we have a hard time getting energy and keeping it,” Hammond said. “I think there were moments we looked like the better team out there, and then other times we made some really, really immature mistakes. Those are things we worked on all season.”

