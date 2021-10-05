North Platte volleyball team falls to Kearney Catholic in final home game

Carly Purdy had nine kills, and seniors Kenzie Polk, Kylie Harvey and Sedina Hayes combined for seven in their final home game as Bulldogs, but the North Platte volleyball team fell to the Kearney Catholic Stars 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 on Tuesday.
“We started off the first set doing what we had decided our game plan was, trying to pull our block out and defensively trying to take care of the line,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said. “And I thought the girls started off doing a really good job doing that. I just told them in the locker room that when we stuck to the game plan in the beginning, everything was going great. Then as soon as they made a slight adjustment … we had a tough time adjusting to that.”
North Platte scored three of the first four points of the first set and controlled tempo early on. The Bulldogs hovered with a one- or two-point lead for most of the early play until Kearney Catholic tied the set at 8-8 after trading points.
Kearney Catholic took its first lead at 9-8 after North Platte hit the ball out of bounds. Both teams traded points until North Platte brought the score to within one at 11-10 off a kill. Kearney Catholic scored five of the next six points to create enough separation to close out the first set 25-17.
The second set didn’t go North Platte’s way at all. The Bulldogs struggled midway through the set to adjust to the changes Kearney Catholic made.
Kearney Catholic, up 7-5 at the time, scored 11 straight points to go up 18-5 and put the set out of reach.
North Platte made the right adjustments leading into the third set and notched the first three points thanks to a Purdy kill, a Polk kill and a Polk ace.
Just like it did in the first set, though, Kearney Catholic tied the game and took a 7-6 lead. North Platte responded by scoring the next three points.
Both teams traded points and leads until the Bulldogs went up 14-11 to create the first three-point lead since the beginning of the set. Kearney Catholic eventually tied it and took a 17-16 lead off a 5-0 run.
North Platte tied the set again at 19-19, but the Bulldogs couldn’t mount another comeback. Kearney Catholic went up 23-19 and won the set 25-22.
“I think at that point, they got flat and couldn’t pump it back up,” Hammond said.
Hammond said she was impressed by Mickey Madison’s play in the middle and had one of her better hitting performances.
“I thought she got her hands on some really good touches,” she said. “Her hitting was actually way better tonight than it has been. She made herself a threat, so I think she did a good job calling for the ball and wanting it and did a good job all around working the net.”
Hammond also used some of her bench more by having Emma Baade come in to serve and putting Sydney Hatch on the net.
“We started that this weekend,” Hammond said. “The girls were successful over the weekend doing that, and I was hoping it would roll over a little bit to tonight. (Sydney and Emma) still came in and did a good job for us, so that helps get them some experience for next year as well.”