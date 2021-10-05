North Platte volleyball team falls to Kearney Catholic in final home game

Carly Purdy had nine kills, and seniors Kenzie Polk, Kylie Harvey and Sedina Hayes combined for seven in their final home game as Bulldogs, but the North Platte volleyball team fell to the Kearney Catholic Stars 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 on Tuesday.

“We started off the first set doing what we had decided our game plan was, trying to pull our block out and defensively trying to take care of the line,” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said. “And I thought the girls started off doing a really good job doing that. I just told them in the locker room that when we stuck to the game plan in the beginning, everything was going great. Then as soon as they made a slight adjustment … we had a tough time adjusting to that.”

North Platte scored three of the first four points of the first set and controlled tempo early on. The Bulldogs hovered with a one- or two-point lead for most of the early play until Kearney Catholic tied the set at 8-8 after trading points.

Kearney Catholic took its first lead at 9-8 after North Platte hit the ball out of bounds. Both teams traded points until North Platte brought the score to within one at 11-10 off a kill. Kearney Catholic scored five of the next six points to create enough separation to close out the first set 25-17.