North Platte weightlifter to represent Team USA at 2021 IWF Youth World Championships

He qualified after competing at the national competition a few weeks ago. Musselman was in the last group to go, so he had the advantage of knowing what weight he needed to hit in his lifts to earn that spot. Jensen said both of those weights were new personal bests.

“I did all the calculations, and we knew exactly the number he had to hit to make the team,” Jensen said. “We put it on the bar and he hit it.”

Musselman said he clean and jerks around 149 kilograms, or about 330 pounds, and he snatches around 127 kilograms, or about 280 pounds. Jensen said Musselman hit a pair of personal bests, 10 kilograms above his best clean and jerk and four kilograms above his previous best snatch attempt at the national competition to earn his spot at the world championship.

“At the time, that’s basically capped out with what he could have lifted,” Jensen said. “So now we have the next three months to work on some weaknesses and really hammer down, and hopefully we can go to Saudi Arabia and hit some more PRs then.”

Musselman’s weightlifting is just a part of his busy work schedule. He said he begins the day by heading to North Platte High School around 6:15 a.m. for summer weights, then does football or wrestling training.