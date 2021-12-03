North Platte wins historic Battle on the Bricks over Gering

The cheers of the fans bundled in winter clothes and blankets were loud when Brock Roblee pinned Carmelo Timblin. It continued when Xavier Albertson crushed Taydon Gorsuch two matches later by technical fall.

And when Vince Genatone trotted out of the last match of the night, everyone already knew what the outcome would be. Another pin and a statement victory on a historical night for both Nebraska and North Platte wrestling.

The North Platte wrestling team put on a show in Nebraska’s first-ever December outdoor wrestling dual as the Bulldogs defeated Gering 47-33 Friday in the Battle on the Bricks. North Platte picked up six victories by fall.

“I thought it went great as far as the whole town got involved,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “We had a ton of people out here. It was a really cool environment, and I think the kids really loved it.

“I think it got started this fall with football and the fall sports. It’s nice to see the backing from the community, and I’ll tell you what, I think kids feed off that.”