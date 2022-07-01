North Platte wrestlers compete in AAU Scholastic Duals in Orlando

Three North Platte wrestlers represented Nebraska at the AAU Wrestling Scholastic Duals on June 19 to 22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel and Kole Weigel qualified for the national dual after wrestling in a qualifier in Kearney in April. All three said they took away a lot from competing in the tournament.

“It was pretty fun,” Weigel said. “I met a lot of new people there. The coaches were great. Overall it was a great experience to go out and do that.”

Weigel said by wrestling athletes from different backgrounds, he learned he needed to improve his conditioning. He went 3-2 during the tournament and had to medically forfeit the rest of his matches.

“Probably to get my conditioning up so I can last all three periods,” he said. “That was slacking for me, but I can work on that and fix that.”

Fox, who went 7-5, learned he needed to get stronger. There were times he felt he could do more if he could overpower or prevent being overpowered by his opponent, so he said he’s going to get into North Platte High School’s morning weight program and talk to coach Dale Hall about his next steps moving forward.

“I need to lift,” Fox said. “There are very strong people out there. I need to get in the weightroom. I think it was my third match there, I was wrestling and this dude was strong. He was moving me everywhere. He beat me 20-5.”

Kennel said he learned some new techniques that he will keep in the back of his mind moving forward just by watching different athletes perform them at the tournament. Moves he said he hasn’t seen against Nebraska wrestlers.

“Realizing that there is someone that is just so much better than you that makes you look like you’ve never wrestled before,” Kennel said. “This kid beat me 15-0 just off one move.”

Fox, Kennel and Weigel were all placed on different teams at the tournament across different levels. Fox, for example, was on what they referred to as one of Nebraska’s A teams.

Fox won his bracket in Kearney, which put him against tougher opponents. Kennel said he was on the B team after going 8-1 in Kearney.

Weigel was on one of the developmental teams which is for athletes not on the A or B teams.

When they weren’t wrestling, all three got to experience a bit of what the area has to offer. Kennel said he went to Clearwater Beach and a water park. Weigel visited relatives and went shark fishing. Fox went to eat after weigh-ins and visited a beach.

All three, though, acknowledged they were there to get better, which they feel they did as they look to help lead the North Platte wrestling team to getting most of its members to state next season.

Fox placed third at state after pinning Omaha North’s Dameonte Lindsay. Kennel placed sixth and Weigel lost both of his matches.

Weigel, who is entering his senior year, said he’s ready to give his final season everything he has.

“Honestly, I’m going to go out and wrestle my match,” he said. “It’s my last year of high school, so I’m going to go all out.”

All three attended the AAU Scholastic Duals thanks to help from the community. Denny’s and Fat Dogs helped fund the trip.

