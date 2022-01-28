North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall earns NSWCA Coach of the Year

North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall was awarded the 2020-21 Nebraska Wrestling Coach of the Year honor at the Bulldogs’ dual against Grand Island Northwest last week.

“Obviously, it’s an honor being recognized by your peers,” Hall said. “It’s great recognition for North Platte wrestling.”

The Bulldogs sent 13 wrestlers to the state tournament last year, where North Platte finished runner-up as a team and had two state champions in Gavyn Brauer and Vince Genatone. Darian Diaz finished runner-up, Jaylan Ruffin and Brock Little placed third and Ryan Fox came in fifth to help the Bulldogs return to North Platte with some hardware.

“It’s just one of those deals where we had a solid team up and down the lineup last year,” Hall said. “I was able to get recognition I guess, not that I needed recognition, but it’s a credit to the entire coaching staff.

“Coach (John) Little, he’s been around the program with me for the last 13 years. He’s a huge part of it,” Hall added. “Justin Lemmer, he’s been with us for a number of years. And last year, it was Tyson Chromy. This year it’s Steven Vach. We’ve got some great assistants, we’ve got great parents, and we’ve got some great kids.”

North Platte hopes to build off their recent success with another strong appearance at the state tournament. First, the Bulldogs will look to qualify for the state dual tournament in Kearney on Feb. 5 before turning their attention to district competition the following weekend.