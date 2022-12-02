North Platte wrestling defeats Gering in Clash in the Commons

Cold weather may have forced the North Platte wrestling team to move its season-opening outdoor dual with Gering indoors, but it didn’t stop the Bulldogs from pinning their opponents over and over again during a 55-18 win over Gering.

North Platte won by fall in five matches, including the last three events at 126 pounds, 132 and 138.

“It’s a good first dual of the season,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “Saw some things we definitely need to do better. Bottom work, we got to be able to move a little bit more, have a first move, put things together in combinations on our feet. We’re doing some decent things in ties, but we’re not really getting any leg attacks going. We have to clean some of those things up, and we’ll be alright.”

Last year’s event, the first-ever Battle on the Bricks, took place in the Canteen District at the intersection of North Dewey and Fifth. Due to cold weather and high winds, the event was moved indoors in what was called the Clash in the Commons.

A wrestling mat was set up in the commons at North Platte High School, with seats set up on three sides. Fans were also allowed to stand on the second floor overlooking the mat.

Gering struck first when Joseph Barraza (145) pinned North Platte’s Izayah Plunk for the 6-0 lead. Haedyn Brauer (152) picked up North Platte’s first fall of the night when he pinned Gering’s Keenan Allen.

An open spot at 160 gave North Platte the lead at 12-6. Gering’s Jose Barrios (170) pinned North Platte’s Drue Huntsman to tie the match at 12-12, but another open spot at 182 put North Platte back in the lead at 18-12.

Xavier Albertson (195) defeated Gering’s Taydon Gorsuch by major decision, and another open spot at 220 put North Platte ahead 28-12.

North Platte and Gering traded decision wins at 285 and 106. Dominic Decent (285) picked up the win over Gering’s Alec Sibal and Gering’s Frost Wallace (106) topped Brody Pitner.

Ty Haneborg (113) made quick work of Gering’s Isaiah Murillo, but Gering’s Axton Stone (120) defeated Kole Weigel by decision to put the score at 37-18 in North Platte’s favor.

“I thought Ty Haneborg coming out and getting that fall at 113 … that was a big win for us,” Hall said. “Obviously, he’s only a freshman. First win of his high school career, so that’s nice.”

Dayton Gipe (126) pinned Gering’s Gabe Teeple in a matter of seconds, then Kirk Wilson (132) and Jace Kennel (138) pinned Gering’s Jayden Hakert and Rece Knight, respectively, to set the score at 55-18.

“It wasn’t pretty, but for the first match of the season … Gering already had a tune-up,” Hall said. “They wrestled yesterday up in Chadron, so they got some of the rust out. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”