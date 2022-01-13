North Platte wrestling edges Kearney in home dual

Fox and Brauer followed with back-to-back pins as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-0 lead.

“In a big dual like this with the (crowd) atmosphere, to have that first win, I think the team really builds off that,” said Bulldogs senior Luke Rathjen, who scored an 11-7 win over Riley Johnson at 182 pounds. “It gives you a lot of momentum and a lot of confidence to want to go out and win some more.”

Rathjen had one of the closest wins of the night for the Bulldogs, along with Brody Pitner who dropped a 2-0 match to Tavean Miller in overtime at 106 pounds. Rathjen built an early 6-0 lead over Johnson, but that cushion shrunk to 9-7 late in the third period.

“It’s always a great night when I get to go out and wrestle Kearney, and at home, all the better. I was really looking to go out and dominate that match,” Rathjen said. “It wasn’t great a performance as I was looking to have, but you just keep plugging away when something goes wrong. You just keep working to make it go your way.

“I took maybe a couple lazier shots in the second and third periods and he really capitalized on those,” Rathjen said. “One moment I’m thinking I’m going to get a take down, and the next I’m looking up at the lights.”