North Platte wrestling finishes runner-up at home dual tournament

Kole Weigel had a chance to win North Platte’s dual against Hastings. All he had to do was pin Hunter Anderson.
He came close too. Within the first minute of the match, Weigel had a near fall around the edge of the mat, but Anderson broke out and forced a reset. Weigel never got another chance for a pin.
Anderson controlled the rest of the bout and picked up a crucial win to solidify Hastings’ 37-29 victory over North Platte in the championship match of the North Platte Dual Tournament on Thursday.
“Hastings has a pretty solid team,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “They’re really, really tough from 106 to 160. We just needed to get a couple wins … we had some chances. We just didn’t capitalize.”
North Platte dominated its opponents in the first three rounds, defeating Lincoln 72-12, Cheyenne Central 72-0 and McCook 74-3. The Bulldogs then downed Cheyenne East 52-26 in the semifinal.
Hastings cruised to 74-6 and 79-0 wins over Gothenburg and Alliance, respectively, and later fought off Cheyenne East 53-28. It defeated Cheyenne Central 61-15 to reach the finals.
Hastings jumped out to an early lead by winning the first four matches, two by fall and one by major decision. Ryan Fox (145-pound class) picked up North Platte’s first points when he defeated Blake Kile by sudden victory.
Hastings picked up a fall and a major decision at 152 and 160, respectively, before North Platte got a string of victories. Brock Roblee defeated Jeret Frerichs by 4-2 decision at 170, and Luke Rathjen bested Zander Lockling by technical fall at 182.
Xavier Albertson pinned Oaklyn Smith in the second period at 195, and Vince Genatone put Blaine Hamik away at 220 in less than 30 seconds. Trysten Terry pinned Jose Gomez in the first period of their heavyweight bout.
“I think we can be a top five team if the kids believe it,” Hall said. “If they believe it, and they go out, and they’re attacking and doing their offense, they can go with anyone.”
North Platte couldn’t get that final win. Brody Pitner fell in his 106 match to Cameron Brumbaugh, and Weigel dropped a 9-4 decision to Anderson.
“Overall, I thought the kids wrestled hard throughout the entire day,” Hall said. “It was a chance for us to get a little bit better and wrestle in front of our home fans, so it was nice.”
Team results
1, Hastings. 2, North Platte. 3, Cheyenne East. 4, Central. 5, Lincoln High. 6, Gothenburg. 7, Alliance. 8, McCook.
Area team results
North Platte
North Platte def. Lincoln High 72-12
North Platte def. Central 72-0
North Platte def. McCook 74-3
North Platte def. Cheyenne East 52-26
Hastings def. North Platte 37-29
Gothenburg
Hastings def. Gothenburg 74-6
Cheyenne East def. Gothenburg 64-12
Gothenburg def. Alliance 54-30
Gothenburg def. McCook 57-21
Lincoln High def. Gothenburg 42-36
McCook
Central def. McCook 62-15
Lincoln High def. McCook 48-21
North Platte def. McCook 74-3
Gothenburg def. McCook 57-21
Alliance def. McCook 45-24