North Platte wrestling finishes runner-up at home dual tournament

Kole Weigel had a chance to win North Platte’s dual against Hastings. All he had to do was pin Hunter Anderson.

He came close too. Within the first minute of the match, Weigel had a near fall around the edge of the mat, but Anderson broke out and forced a reset. Weigel never got another chance for a pin.

Anderson controlled the rest of the bout and picked up a crucial win to solidify Hastings’ 37-29 victory over North Platte in the championship match of the North Platte Dual Tournament on Thursday.

“Hastings has a pretty solid team,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “They’re really, really tough from 106 to 160. We just needed to get a couple wins … we had some chances. We just didn’t capitalize.”

North Platte dominated its opponents in the first three rounds, defeating Lincoln 72-12, Cheyenne Central 72-0 and McCook 74-3. The Bulldogs then downed Cheyenne East 52-26 in the semifinal.

Hastings cruised to 74-6 and 79-0 wins over Gothenburg and Alliance, respectively, and later fought off Cheyenne East 53-28. It defeated Cheyenne Central 61-15 to reach the finals.