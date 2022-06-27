North Platte wrestling hosting two-day state champ camp

The North Platte wrestling team is hosting a two-day camp featuring previous state champions from the program on Friday and Saturday.

Zack Denney, Braiden Ruffin, Darian Diaz, Gavyn Brauer and Vince Genatone will be showing techniques that helped them win their state titles.

The camp is designed for all students entering sixth to 12th grade interested in learning wrestling techniques from some of North Platte’s top wrestlers.

The camp will take place at North Platte High School, and it’s $50. A T-shirt is included.

Both sessions will start at 10 a.m. and the day will end at 3 p.m., with an hour lunch break from 12 to 1 p.m. Campers are on their own for lunch.

Those interested can get a brochure from the high school in the weight room or get in contact with coach Dale Hall at 308-760-3153 or at dahall@nppsd.org.

Fill out the brochure and mail the registration and a check to the address listed on the brochure.