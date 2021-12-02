North Platte wrestling set for Gering match on the bricks

When the North Platte wrestling team faces Gering, the defending Class B champions, in the season opener Friday night, it will be making history.

North Platte will be heading downtown to the Canteen District and wrestling in the Battle on the Bricks, one of if not the first outdoor duals in December. The dual starts at 5:45 p.m., with the JV wrestlers going at 5 p.m.

Mats will be set up at the intersection of Fifth and Dewey streets, along with heaters for the cold, a spotlight for the wrestlers and a DJ, according to coach Dale Hall.

“Mr. Cudney at the end of last year was the one who asked me about it,” Hall said. “And I said, ‘Heck, if you’re willing to put in some of this work, I will find a team and we will get this done.’ He’s done an awesome job trying to promote it and make this a reality.”

The event has many of the North Platte wrestlers even more excited for the start of the season. Luke Rathjen, who competed at 170 pounds last season and will most likely be there again this year, said he’s looking forward to potentially wrestling Jacob Awiszus, who finished third at 170.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}