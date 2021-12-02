North Platte wrestling set for Gering match on the bricks

When the North Platte wrestling team faces Gering, the defending Class B champions, in the season opener Friday night, it will be making history.
North Platte will be heading downtown to the Canteen District and wrestling in the Battle on the Bricks, one of if not the first outdoor duals in December. The dual starts at 5:45 p.m., with the JV wrestlers going at 5 p.m.
Mats will be set up at the intersection of Fifth and Dewey streets, along with heaters for the cold, a spotlight for the wrestlers and a DJ, according to coach Dale Hall.
“Mr. Cudney at the end of last year was the one who asked me about it,” Hall said. “And I said, ‘Heck, if you’re willing to put in some of this work, I will find a team and we will get this done.’ He’s done an awesome job trying to promote it and make this a reality.”
The event has many of the North Platte wrestlers even more excited for the start of the season. Luke Rathjen, who competed at 170 pounds last season and will most likely be there again this year, said he’s looking forward to potentially wrestling Jacob Awiszus, who finished third at 170.
“I’m excited for it,” he said “It’ll be a little cold outside probably, but Gering’s a great team. It’ll be a great test for us right off the bat of the season.”
Vince Genatone, last year’s Class A state champion at 195, said the event is going to be good for the community.
“It’s a little different packing everybody into a gym … they’ll be outside,” he said. “Especially downtown where you have all the stores and all that kind of stuff people can go to. I think it’s just good for promoting our town.”
North Platte returns eight state qualifiers, including a champion and a fifth-place finisher, and the season opener against Gering will serve as a test to see where the team is at the start.
It will also help Hall and the rest of the Bulldogs round out the lineup and see who can help fill the void left by the six departing seniors, which included a champion, a runner-up and two third-place finishers.
“I think the community’s going to be able to get out there, the restaurants are going to be able to have some people possibly after the dual maybe going to their restaurants,” Hall said. “I just think it’s a great thing for the North Platte community, and I think it’s one of the first times there’s ever been an outdoor dual during December. Two high school teams. It could be a little history as well.”