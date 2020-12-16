North Platte's Baylee Steele signs to play golf at University of Nebraska-Omaha; 2 other Bulldogs sign NLI

It was a combination of the coaching staff, future teammates, academic opportunities and campus location that sold Baylee Steele on the University of Nebraska-Omaha women’s golf program.
Then there is Indian Creek, the Mavericks home course.
“It was another thing that caught my eye,” the North Platte High School senior said. “It is an incredible course, incredible practice facilities. I actually never have had the opportunity to play the course but I’ve practiced there multiple times and it’s top of the line. That was also something that led me to choosing UNO.”
Steele was one of three Bulldogs who made their college commitments official on Wednesday during the early signing period. Micheala Wright is headed to Briar Cliff University for softball and Cameron Sutherland to Midland University for football.
Steele helped the Bulldogs to the Class A girls golf title this fall after North Platte finished second at the state tournament the previous two years and fourth in her freshman season.
“I’ve been part of a pretty incredible team,” said Steele, who plans on majoring in marketing strategy with a minor in psychology. “You don’t see a team that is that competitive all come together, especially in an individual sport like this. It just was an incredible year and (the state title) was an incredible way to close the year out.
“Our words for the year were ‘grit and attitude,’” said Steele, who also plans to seek a professional golf management degree in the future. “We really stuck with those two words ... and when it comes to the state tournament, you can’t think of better ones to use. It was just an incredible feeling to get it done.”
Wright was a pitcher on a Bulldogs team that reached the Class A title game in the state softball tournament this fall.
“It was just a great season and a great four years (with the program),” wright said. “It was my senior year and I took that in consideration and had as much fun as possible. I think it actually made me better,”
Wright had initial contact with the Sioux City, Iowa, program in her junior season and she visited the campus a few times. The last came the day after the Bulldogs season ended for a Briar Cliff recruitment camp.
“That’s when it was 100% that I wanted to go there and that I wanted to play for Coach Erin Bly,” said Wright, who plans on seeking a bachelor of science in nursing,
She added that playing college softball has been a goal since she was 10 years old.
“I didn’t care where it was, I just wanted to play,” Wright said. “Softball was my passion and my love.”
Sutherland, an offensive lineman, helped the Bulldogs win their first postseason football game since 2004 this Fall.
“It has been amazing,” Sutherland said of his prep career. “We created such a great culture and great brotherhood. I’m just glad the coaches saw enough in me to start on the defensive side (as a sophomore) and it just grew from there.”
Sutherland took an unofficial visit to Midland to watch a matchup against Hastings and then took an official appearance on the Fremont campus shortly after that.
“It was just an awesome campus and awesome experience,” said Sutherland, who plans on majoring in biology with the ultimate goal of a chiropractic career. “The coaches were amazing the entire time. It felt like they really wanted me to go there and wanted me to succeed there. I felt that when I left there that day that it was (the place) for me.”
This season was a comeback campaign for Sutherland, who tore the lateral meniscus in one of his knees in half in a matchup against Grand Island during his junior year.
He said seven months of rehab followed the surgery, including time that he was working out on his own after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He said he was back to squatting 405 pounds by the summer.
He was recruited to Midland University as an offensive lineman with no specific position.
“(The line coaches) have the guys learn all of the positions on the line pretty much and then you can fit in wherever you are needed,” Sutherland said. “I am excited to play for those guys. The offensive line coach is super cool and I really like the system they have in. It’s not completely dissimilar to what we have here at the high school. It’s pretty run heavy.”
