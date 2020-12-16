North Platte's Baylee Steele signs to play golf at University of Nebraska-Omaha; 2 other Bulldogs sign NLI

“It has been amazing,” Sutherland said of his prep career. “We created such a great culture and great brotherhood. I’m just glad the coaches saw enough in me to start on the defensive side (as a sophomore) and it just grew from there.”

Sutherland took an unofficial visit to Midland to watch a matchup against Hastings and then took an official appearance on the Fremont campus shortly after that.

“It was just an awesome campus and awesome experience,” said Sutherland, who plans on majoring in biology with the ultimate goal of a chiropractic career. “The coaches were amazing the entire time. It felt like they really wanted me to go there and wanted me to succeed there. I felt that when I left there that day that it was (the place) for me.”

This season was a comeback campaign for Sutherland, who tore the lateral meniscus in one of his knees in half in a matchup against Grand Island during his junior year.

He said seven months of rehab followed the surgery, including time that he was working out on his own after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He said he was back to squatting 405 pounds by the summer.

He was recruited to Midland University as an offensive lineman with no specific position.

“(The line coaches) have the guys learn all of the positions on the line pretty much and then you can fit in wherever you are needed,” Sutherland said. “I am excited to play for those guys. The offensive line coach is super cool and I really like the system they have in. It’s not completely dissimilar to what we have here at the high school. It’s pretty run heavy.”