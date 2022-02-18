 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte's Vince Genatone through to the Class A finals at 220 pounds
North Platte's Vince Genatone through to the Class A finals at 220 pounds

North Platte's Vince Genatone through to the Class A finals at 220 pounds

North Platte's 220-pound wrestler Vince Genatone (51-1) holds down Millard North's Chris Shiney (29-16) during their semifinal match Friday at the NSAA State Championships.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

Vince Genatone finally spent more than 30 seconds in a match at the state tournament.

It took North Platte’s 220-pound wrestler the full three periods to defeat Millard North’s Chris Shiney (29-16) by major decision, but Genatone (51-1) had the match under control the entire time.

Genatone was one of two Bulldogs to compete in the NSAA State Championship semifinals on Friday, but he was the only one to make it to the finals, where he will compete for his second-straight championship.

“I’m very excited, it’s an awesome feeling every single time,” Genatone said.

Genatone pinned both his previous opponents in less than 30 seconds, but he couldn’t get Shiney in a position to get the fall. Instead, he opted to allow Shiney up and attempted take down after take down until time ran out.

North Platte’s 145-pound wrestler Ryan Fox (40-8) also competed in the semifinals, but he fell in a 7-3 decision to Millard South’s Joel Adams (30-6). He moved on to the consolation semifinals, where he will try to wrestle his way into a third-place match.

They will be joined by Jace Kennel (120 pounds, 43-13) who battled his way back through all three consolation rounds to reach the consolation semifinals.

Hayden Brauer (152 pounds, 32-21) and Luke Rathjen (182, 45-13) almost did the same, but both fell in their respective matches in the third consolation round.

Brody Pitner (106 pounds, 28-24), Kole Weigel (113 pounds, 35-18), Ethan Jackson (132 pounds, 33-16) and Xavier Albertson (195 pounds, 41-11) all lost in the second consolation round earlier in the day Friday.

Lathen Huntsman (138 pounds, 24-26) lost to Lincoln High’s Thaw Kwa (27-16) by fall, and Brock Roblee (160 pounds, 29-23) fell to Omaha Burke’s Damon Jackson (19-11) by fall in the first consolation round on Thursday.

