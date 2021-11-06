NPCC men, women sweep Eastern Wyoming College

The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team defeated Eastern Wyoming College 85-72 Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
The Knights stretched a halftime lead into a 70-51 margin midway through the second half, forcing the Lancers into tough looks at the basket in the second half to come away with the win.
The Knights had a battle on their hands early, however, as the Lancers jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the opening 2:41 of the first half. North Platte answered as German Plotnikov found a cutting Trevon Dennis for the one-handed jam to bring the Knights back within one at 7-6.
The Lancers pushed their lead to five with 13:51 remaining in the half, but the Knights continued to stay around cutting the deficit back to one just a minute later on a floater by Mitar Cakovic.
Inside the final eight minutes, the Knights captured their first lead of the game at 20-19 on a reverse layup by Dennis. It took nearly two minutes for Eastern Wyoming to respond, as they managed to retake the lead and extend their advantage to five as the clock moved inside six minutes.
Despite being down by five, the Knights continued to chip away at the lead cutting the deficit to one possession multiple times over the next five minutes, before closing out the half on a 4-1 run. During the run, Plotnikov energized the Knights with a steal and a layup in transition, before Butler’s mid-range jumper jumper gave the Knights a one-point 37-36 advantage at the break.
North Platte stretched their lead to five at 41-36 in the opening two minutes of the second half on another mid-range jumper by Butler and a layup by Timur Krupalija. Eastern Wyoming trimmed the deficit down to three, before the Knights launched a 14-0 run over the next four minutes to extend their lead to 60-43.
Plotnikov paced the Knights in scoring with a season-high 31 on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Caleb Horne finished the afternoon as the Knights top rebounder collecting seven boards in 31 minutes of action.
North Platte (2-2) will look for redemption on Wednesday against Colby Community College (2-1). Colby topped the Knights 84-72 on Wednesday. The game tips at 7 p.m. at the Colby Events Center in Colby, Kansas.
North Platte 70, Eastern Wyoming 57
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep with a 70-57 victory over Eastern Wyoming on Saturday.
“We had another great defensive effort today,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “I thought we made some good adjustments in the second half that lifted us to the win.”
In the final 10 minutes, the Knights had to fend off multiple runs including a 5-0 run by the Lancers to start the fourth quarter. Janay Brauer found Jordyn Moon cutting to the basket for an open layup in transition to temporarily halt the momentum shift. NPCC managed to extend its lead to 10, but the Lancers wouldn’t go away easily and quickly cut the deficit back to seven with 5:33 remaining.
Defenses tightened up over the next three minutes, before the Knights shook off the rust and closed the game on a 7-2 run to seal their second win of the season.
Diamond Moore-Heath added another double-double to her name tallying 19 points to accompany her 15 rebounds. Kayla Pope and Brauer joined their teammate in the double-digit scoring column with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
The Knights ended the first half on a 14-5 run to take 37-29 lead into the break.
Fumnaya Ijeh got an off-balance floater to fall to give the Knights a 46-36 lead midway through the third quarter, and give NPCC its largest lead to that point with 10. The Knights extended that lead to 13, as Moore-Heath connected on a bucket inside the paint.
Eastern Wyoming temporarily halted the momentum with a bucket inside 20 seconds to play, but Moore-Heath answered and beat the buzzer to extend the Knights lead to 12 at the end of the third quarter at 55-43.
North Platte (2-0) will get a few days off from regular season action before returning for the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Classic in McCook on Friday. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.