NPCC men, women sweep Eastern Wyoming College

The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team defeated Eastern Wyoming College 85-72 Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights stretched a halftime lead into a 70-51 margin midway through the second half, forcing the Lancers into tough looks at the basket in the second half to come away with the win.

The Knights had a battle on their hands early, however, as the Lancers jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the opening 2:41 of the first half. North Platte answered as German Plotnikov found a cutting Trevon Dennis for the one-handed jam to bring the Knights back within one at 7-6.

The Lancers pushed their lead to five with 13:51 remaining in the half, but the Knights continued to stay around cutting the deficit back to one just a minute later on a floater by Mitar Cakovic.

Inside the final eight minutes, the Knights captured their first lead of the game at 20-19 on a reverse layup by Dennis. It took nearly two minutes for Eastern Wyoming to respond, as they managed to retake the lead and extend their advantage to five as the clock moved inside six minutes.