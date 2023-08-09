Registration is open for a glow ball golf tournament Sept. 2 at the Oregon Trail Golf Course in Sutherland.

The tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the North Platte Community College Knights softball team and Sutherland Public Schools athletics.

Activities will begin with a dinner at 7 p.m. followed by tee off at 8 p.m. Participants must provide their own flashlights as the course will be adjusted for night play.

Mulligans, string and throws will be available for purchase. Extra glow balls can be purchased for $5 each, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Prizes will be awarded to the top team in each flight. Additionally, there will be prizes for best decorated cart, best individual costume and best dressed team. Those contests will be judged at 7:45 p.m.

Registration is limited to the first 33 paid teams. The cost is $65 per person or $130 for a team of two, which covers the cost of the meal, tournament, cart and a glow gift bag.

Those interested in signing up can do so through the golf course at 308-386-4653 or sutherlandgolf@gmail.com or by contacting NPCC softball coach Janelle Higgins at higginsj@mpcc.edu. Anyone interested in sponsoring the tournament can also contact Higgins.