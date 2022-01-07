NPCC women's basketball defeats Central

Kayla Pope scored a game-high 19 points, and Diamond Moore-Heath added 17 as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Central Community College 76-58 on Friday in North Platte.

Jordyn Moon scored 13, Avery Johnson contributed 11 and Janay Brauer added 8.

“It’s always great to get a region win on your home floor,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “Central and Southeast are tough matchups. Everybody’s going to play their best game in region (play). It was a little dicey at times, but the first region game at home, I was proud of our effort and proud of the way we fought in that fourth quarter especially.”

That fourth quarter involved shutting out Central for the first five and a half minutes while going on an 11-0 run to take a 67-53 lead. The Raiders only scored five points in the fourth, a stark difference to how the rest of the game was played.

“I thought their zone kind of threw us off a little bit. A little bit off our chemistry, a little bit of we were kind of complacent,” Thurman said. “I thought their zone did a really good job with that. I thought we got really great looks, we just couldn’t make them. There was a lid on there for a little while.”