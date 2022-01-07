NPCC women's basketball defeats Central

Kayla Pope scored a game-high 19 points, and Diamond Moore-Heath added 17 as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated Central Community College 76-58 on Friday in North Platte.
Jordyn Moon scored 13, Avery Johnson contributed 11 and Janay Brauer added 8.
“It’s always great to get a region win on your home floor,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “Central and Southeast are tough matchups. Everybody’s going to play their best game in region (play). It was a little dicey at times, but the first region game at home, I was proud of our effort and proud of the way we fought in that fourth quarter especially.”
That fourth quarter involved shutting out Central for the first five and a half minutes while going on an 11-0 run to take a 67-53 lead. The Raiders only scored five points in the fourth, a stark difference to how the rest of the game was played.
“I thought their zone kind of threw us off a little bit. A little bit off our chemistry, a little bit of we were kind of complacent,” Thurman said. “I thought their zone did a really good job with that. I thought we got really great looks, we just couldn’t make them. There was a lid on there for a little while.”
No matter how far ahead NPCC got, Central erased almost every deficit. The Raiders went from down 9-2 midway through the first quarter to only trailing 16-15 heading into the second.
The Knights even held a 41-32 lead at halftime that was erased when Central opened the third quarter with a nine-point stretch to tie the game at 41-41.
“It’s our second game back, our first game back at home,” Thurman said. “Just kind of getting back into the flow. All-in-all we’re happy with where we’re at.”
Both teams traded points going into the fourth quarter when NPCC’s 11-point run gave the Knights the momentum needed to close out the game 78-58.
“We stressed it in the end of the quarter huddle to just focus on our defense, get three stops in a row, one at a time and go from there,” Thurman said. “We did a really great job of keying in on stopping giving up second-chance opportunities. I think Central did a really good job of crashing the boards.”
NPCC (76)
Kayla Pope 19, Diamond Moore-Heath 17, Jordyn Moon 13, Avery Johnson 11, Janay Brauer 8, Jada Ballard 6, Tahmeya King 2, Fumnaya Ijeh 2.
Central (58)
Amy Mitchell 16, Brittney Veik 11, Madisen Jelinek 11, Nyamiri Blair 8, Katie Paczosa 4, Bailey Keller 4, Ellie Hunter 2, Julia Jurek 2.