NPCC women's basketball downs York College JV

Diamond Moore-Heath scored a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds, and three other players scored in double digits as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team cruised to a 96-42 win over York College JV on Monday in North Platte.

“That’s a nice night,” North Platte coach Jeff Thurman said. “Get some kids some playing time that haven’t seen the floor early in the year. I really like our competitiveness on the defensive end too, holding teams to tough shots.”

Fumnaya Ijeh added 14 points, Kayla Pope dropped 13 and Avery Johnson scored 10. All but one player scored a basket.

“We challenge ourselves in practice, having our second unit and having our bench really be contributors throughout the game. Not just in practice. We didn’t really have much of a drop off tonight going to our second unit and going to our bench, so I was proud of that with them.”

North Platte used 50% shooting in the first half compared to York’s 30.4% to take a 41-21 lead at halftime. The Knights shot an even better 51.2% in the second half as they took an over 50-point lead at the end of the half.