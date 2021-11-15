NPCC women's basketball downs York College JV

Diamond Moore-Heath scored a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds, and three other players scored in double digits as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team cruised to a 96-42 win over York College JV on Monday in North Platte.
“That’s a nice night,” North Platte coach Jeff Thurman said. “Get some kids some playing time that haven’t seen the floor early in the year. I really like our competitiveness on the defensive end too, holding teams to tough shots.”
Fumnaya Ijeh added 14 points, Kayla Pope dropped 13 and Avery Johnson scored 10. All but one player scored a basket.
“We challenge ourselves in practice, having our second unit and having our bench really be contributors throughout the game. Not just in practice. We didn’t really have much of a drop off tonight going to our second unit and going to our bench, so I was proud of that with them.”
North Platte used 50% shooting in the first half compared to York’s 30.4% to take a 41-21 lead at halftime. The Knights shot an even better 51.2% in the second half as they took an over 50-point lead at the end of the half.
NPCC took a large lead almost instantly in the first quarter when Moore-Heath scored on back-to-back inside shots and Janay Brauer made a layup, forcing York to call timeout down 6-0.
The Knights took a lead as large as 10 in the first quarter, and a Brauer 3 before the buzzer put NPCC ahead 22-14 going into the second quarter.
Things got worse for York, as the Panthers only scored seven in the frame. The Knights used multiple runs — like their 14-0 run toward the end of the quarter — to extend their lead to as many as 23. NPCC went into halftime up 41-21.
North Platte scored 19 in the third quarter compared to York’s 12, but the Knights, especially their bench, had their way in the fourth quarter.
North Platte scored a game-high 36 points in the fourth and went on a few runs, like its 12-0 run to start the quarter and another 12-0 run midway through.
The Knights closed out the game with a 10-2 run, falling just shy of the 100-point mark at 96.
NPCC begins a seven-game road stretch, starting with two games this weekend in Marshalltown, Iowa. The Knights play at home again Dec. 10 against Lamar Community College.
“We’re excited. We’ve got a good group of student athletes that work hard everyday,” Thurman said. “They like being around each other. As a coach, there’s nothing more you could ask for. We’re excited moving forward.”