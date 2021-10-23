 Skip to main content
NSAA announces high school football playoff brackets
NSAA announces high school football playoff brackets

Local Sports

The NSAA released the playoff brackets for each class and the reseeded bracket for Class D1 and D2 on Saturday.

Class A features a rematch between No. 9 Columbus and No. 8 North Platte when the Discoverers face the Bulldogs in North Platte. North Platte lost to Columbus on Friday 38-28.

In Class B, McCook heads to top-seeded Bennington as the No. 16-seed, while No. 15 Lexington heads to No. 2 Aurora.

No. 8 Broken Bow in Class C1 hosts No. 9 Pierce, and No. 8 St. Pat’s in Class C2 faces No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at home. The Irish’s game starts at 5:30 p.m.

In Class D6, No. 6 Wallace hosts No. 11 Hay Springs, while No. 10 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller heads to No. 7 Arthur County.

In the Class D1 playoff reseeding, No. 4 Dundy County Stratton hosts Nebraska Christian, No. 6 Hitchcock County plays Neligh-Oakdale at home and No. 8 Anselmo-Merna hosts Stanton.

No. 14 Perkins County heads to Arapahoe, and No. 15 Sutherland travels to Lourdes Central Catholic.

In the Class D2 playoff reseeding, No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford hosts Mead, while No. 7 Mullen hosts Ansley-Litchfield.

The Class D1, D2 and B state championship games will take place Nov. 22 at Memorial Stadium, with D1 starting at 10:15 a.m., D2 at 2:45 p.m. and B at 7:15 a.m.

The Class C1, C2 and A state championship games will take place Nov. 23 at Memorial Stadium, with C1 starting at 10:15 a.m., C2 at 2:45 p.m. and A at 7:15 a.m.

The Class D6 state championship game will be on Nov. 19 at Cope Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

