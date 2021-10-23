NSAA announces high school football playoff brackets

The NSAA released the playoff brackets for each class and the reseeded bracket for Class D1 and D2 on Saturday.

Class A features a rematch between No. 9 Columbus and No. 8 North Platte when the Discoverers face the Bulldogs in North Platte. North Platte lost to Columbus on Friday 38-28.

In Class B, McCook heads to top-seeded Bennington as the No. 16-seed, while No. 15 Lexington heads to No. 2 Aurora.

No. 8 Broken Bow in Class C1 hosts No. 9 Pierce, and No. 8 St. Pat’s in Class C2 faces No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic at home. The Irish’s game starts at 5:30 p.m.

In Class D6, No. 6 Wallace hosts No. 11 Hay Springs, while No. 10 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller heads to No. 7 Arthur County.

In the Class D1 playoff reseeding, No. 4 Dundy County Stratton hosts Nebraska Christian, No. 6 Hitchcock County plays Neligh-Oakdale at home and No. 8 Anselmo-Merna hosts Stanton.

No. 14 Perkins County heads to Arapahoe, and No. 15 Sutherland travels to Lourdes Central Catholic.

In the Class D2 playoff reseeding, No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford hosts Mead, while No. 7 Mullen hosts Ansley-Litchfield.