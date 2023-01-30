NSAA announces State Dual Wrestling Championships seedings

The NSAA announced the seedings for the upcoming State Dual Wrestling Championships on Monday.

The State Dual Wrestling Championships will be held Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The quarterfinals start at 9 a.m. with Classes A and D.

North Platte is the No. 4-seed in Class A with a 25-2 record. Cozad is the top seed in Class B with an undefeated 16-0 record.

Broken Bow enters the Class C bracket at No. 2 with a 16-1 record. Anselmo-Merna is the No. 2-seed in Class D with a 7-0 record, while Sutherland is the No. 4-seed with a 5-1 record.