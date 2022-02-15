 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSAA boys subdistrict pairings revealed
Local Sports

The NSAA revealed subdistrict basketball pairings for boys Classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2, and girls Class B on Tuesday.

Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday, and the championship game will be on Thursday.

Class B boys begin their subdistrict Monday or Tuesday night and follow with the championship game on Feb. 23. Class B girls start Tuesday and play the championship game Feb. 23.

McCook boys and girls will host the B7 subdistrict, which includes Lexington, Hastings and Northwest (boys only).

Sutherland hosts the C2-11 subdistrict as the No. 4-seed, hosting Hitchcock County, Hershey and Maxwell.

St. Pat’s is hosting South Loup, Sandhills Valley and Anselmo-Merna in D1-10, and Dundy County-Stratton is hosting Maywood-Hayes Center, Cambridge, Southwest and Wauneta-Palisade in D1-11.

Medicine Valley is hosting Paxton, Wallace and Brady in D2-9, and Hyannis is hosting Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford and Arthur County in D2-10.

Winners of each boys subdistrict will automatically advance to the district finals on Feb. 26. The other spots will go to the highest remaining wildcard points.

Boys subdistricts

B7 at McCook

Tuesday

No. 1 McCook vs. No. 4 Lexington, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 3 Northwest, 7:45 p.m.

C1-10 at St. Paul

Monday

No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 5 Ord, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Central City vs. Broken Bow/Ord, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Centura vs. No. 3 St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Monday

No. 4 Gothenburg vs. No. 5 Holdrege, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Kearney Catholic vs. Gothenburg/Holdrege, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Minden vs. No. Cozad, 7:45 p.m.

C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville

Monday

No. 4 Mitchell vs. No. 5 Valentine

Tuesday

No. 1 Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell/Valentine

No. 2 Ogallala vs. No. 3 Chadron

C2-11 at Sutherland

Tuesday

No. 1 Hitchcock County vs. No. 4 Sutherland, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Hershey vs. No. 3 Maxwell, 7:30 p.m.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Monday

No. 4 Morrill vs. No. 5 Chase County

Tuesday

No. 1 Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Chase County

No. 2 Bayard vs. No. 3 Perkins County

D1-9 at Loomis

Monday

No. 4 Southern Valley vs. No. 5 Arapahoe

Tuesday

No. 1 Loomis vs. Southern Valley/Arapahoe

No. 2 Bertrand vs. No. 3 Hi-Line

D1-10 at St. Pat’s

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pat’s vs. No. 4 South Loup, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Sandhills Valley vs. No. 3 Anselmo-Merna, 7:30 p.m.

D1-11 at Dundy County-Stratton

Monday

No. 4 Southwest vs. No. 5 Wauneta-Palisade

Tuesday

No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton vs. Southwest/Wauneta-Palisade

No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 3 Cambridge

D1-12

Tuesday

No. 1 Leyton vs. No. 4 Kimball

No. 2 Hemingford vs. No. 3 Garden County

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Tuesday

No. 1 Medicine Valley vs. No. 4 Brady

No. 2 Paxton vs. No. 3 Wallace

D2-10 at Hyannis

Tuesday

No. 1 Hyannis vs. No. 4 Arthur County, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Mullen vs. No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford, 7:30 p.m.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

Monday

No. 4 Creek Valley vs. No. 5 Banner County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley/Banner County, 7 p.m.

No. 2 South Platte vs. No. 3 Minatare, 5:30 p.m.

Girls subdistricts

B7 at McCook

Monday

No. 2 Holdrege vs. No. 3 Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

No. 1 McCook vs. Holdrege/Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

