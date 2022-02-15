NSAA boys subdistrict pairings revealed

The NSAA revealed subdistrict basketball pairings for boys Classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2, and girls Class B on Tuesday.
Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday, and the championship game will be on Thursday.
Class B boys begin their subdistrict Monday or Tuesday night and follow with the championship game on Feb. 23. Class B girls start Tuesday and play the championship game Feb. 23.
McCook boys and girls will host the B7 subdistrict, which includes Lexington, Hastings and Northwest (boys only).
Sutherland hosts the C2-11 subdistrict as the No. 4-seed, hosting Hitchcock County, Hershey and Maxwell.
St. Pat’s is hosting South Loup, Sandhills Valley and Anselmo-Merna in D1-10, and Dundy County-Stratton is hosting Maywood-Hayes Center, Cambridge, Southwest and Wauneta-Palisade in D1-11.
Medicine Valley is hosting Paxton, Wallace and Brady in D2-9, and Hyannis is hosting Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford and Arthur County in D2-10.
Winners of each boys subdistrict will automatically advance to the district finals on Feb. 26. The other spots will go to the highest remaining wildcard points.
Boys subdistricts
B7 at McCook
Tuesday
No. 1 McCook vs. No. 4 Lexington, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Hastings vs. No. 3 Northwest, 7:45 p.m.
C1-10 at St. Paul
Monday
No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 5 Ord, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Central City vs. Broken Bow/Ord, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Centura vs. No. 3 St. Paul, 7:30 p.m.
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Monday
No. 4 Gothenburg vs. No. 5 Holdrege, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Kearney Catholic vs. Gothenburg/Holdrege, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Minden vs. No. Cozad, 7:45 p.m.
C1-12 at Gordon-Rushville
Monday
No. 4 Mitchell vs. No. 5 Valentine
Tuesday
No. 1 Gordon-Rushville vs. Mitchell/Valentine
No. 2 Ogallala vs. No. 3 Chadron
C2-11 at Sutherland
Tuesday
No. 1 Hitchcock County vs. No. 4 Sutherland, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Hershey vs. No. 3 Maxwell, 7:30 p.m.
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Monday
No. 4 Morrill vs. No. 5 Chase County
Tuesday
No. 1 Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Chase County
No. 2 Bayard vs. No. 3 Perkins County
D1-9 at Loomis
Monday
No. 4 Southern Valley vs. No. 5 Arapahoe
Tuesday
No. 1 Loomis vs. Southern Valley/Arapahoe
No. 2 Bertrand vs. No. 3 Hi-Line
D1-10 at St. Pat’s
Tuesday
No. 1 St. Pat’s vs. No. 4 South Loup, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Sandhills Valley vs. No. 3 Anselmo-Merna, 7:30 p.m.
D1-11 at Dundy County-Stratton
Monday
No. 4 Southwest vs. No. 5 Wauneta-Palisade
Tuesday
No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton vs. Southwest/Wauneta-Palisade
No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 3 Cambridge
D1-12
Tuesday
No. 1 Leyton vs. No. 4 Kimball
No. 2 Hemingford vs. No. 3 Garden County
D2-9 at Medicine Valley
Tuesday
No. 1 Medicine Valley vs. No. 4 Brady
No. 2 Paxton vs. No. 3 Wallace
D2-10 at Hyannis
Tuesday
No. 1 Hyannis vs. No. 4 Arthur County, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Mullen vs. No. 3 Sandhills/Thedford, 7:30 p.m.
D2-11 at Potter-Dix
Monday
No. 4 Creek Valley vs. No. 5 Banner County, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Potter-Dix vs. Creek Valley/Banner County, 7 p.m.
No. 2 South Platte vs. No. 3 Minatare, 5:30 p.m.
Girls subdistricts
B7 at McCook
Monday
No. 2 Holdrege vs. No. 3 Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
No. 1 McCook vs. Holdrege/Lexington, 5:30 p.m.