NSAA boys subdistrict pairings revealed

The NSAA revealed subdistrict basketball pairings for boys Classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2, and girls Class B on Tuesday.

Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday, and the championship game will be on Thursday.

Class B boys begin their subdistrict Monday or Tuesday night and follow with the championship game on Feb. 23. Class B girls start Tuesday and play the championship game Feb. 23.

McCook boys and girls will host the B7 subdistrict, which includes Lexington, Hastings and Northwest (boys only).

Sutherland hosts the C2-11 subdistrict as the No. 4-seed, hosting Hitchcock County, Hershey and Maxwell.

St. Pat’s is hosting South Loup, Sandhills Valley and Anselmo-Merna in D1-10, and Dundy County-Stratton is hosting Maywood-Hayes Center, Cambridge, Southwest and Wauneta-Palisade in D1-11.

Medicine Valley is hosting Paxton, Wallace and Brady in D2-9, and Hyannis is hosting Mullen, Sandhills/Thedford and Arthur County in D2-10.