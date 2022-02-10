NSAA girls basketball subdistrict pairings released

The NSAA revealed girls subdistrict basketball pairings for classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 on Thursday.
Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday.
Broken Bow will host Kearney Catholic, Cozad, Gothenburg and Minden in C1-10. St. Pat’s will host Sandhills Valley, Maxwell, SEM and Overton in D1-11.
Anselmo-Merna, Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade, Sandhills/Thedford and South Platte are hosting their own subdisticts in Class D2.
Hershey, Ogallala and Chase County are heading to C1-12 at Chadron. Hershey and Ogallala will play Monday in Hershey.
Hi-Line and South Loup are going to C2-10 at Amherst, and Sutherland and Perkins County will play in C2-11 at Bridgeport. Hitchcock County and Southwest will head to D1-12 at Cambridge.
Winners of each subdistrict will automatically advance to the district finals on Feb. 25. The other spots will go to the highest remaining wildcard points.
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Monday
No. 4 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 5 Cozad, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic/Cozad, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Gothenburg vs. No. 3 Minden, 7:15 p.m.
C1-12 at Chadron
Monday
No. 4 Hershey vs. Ogallala, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Chadron vs. Hershey/Ogallala, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Chase County vs. No. 3 Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
C2-10 at Amherst
Tuesday
No. 1 Amherst vs. No. 4 Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Southern Valley vs. No. 3 South Loup, 7 p.m.
C2-11 at Bridgeport
Tuesday
No. 1 Bridgeport vs. No. 4 Sutherland, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Perkins County vs. No. 3 Kimball, 7:30 p.m.
D1-11 at St. Pat’s
Monday
No. 4 Sandhills Valley vs. No. 5 Maxwell, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 St. Pat’s vs. Sandhills Valley/Maxwell, 6 p.m.
No. 2 SEM vs. No. 3 Overton, 7:30 p.m.
D1-12 at Cambridge
Tuesday
No. 1 Cambridge vs. No. 4 Hitchcock County, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Southwest vs. No. 3 Arapahoe, 7:30 p.m.
D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna
Monday
No. 4 Elba vs. No. 5 Palmer, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Anselmo-Merna vs. Elba/Palmer, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ansley-Litchfield vs. No. 3 Heartland Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center
Monday
No. 4 Bertrand vs. No. 5 Brady, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Bertrand/Brady, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Medicine Valley vs. No. 3 Loomis, 7 p.m.
D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade
Tuesday
No. 1 Wauneta-Palisade vs. No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton
No. 2 Wallace vs. No. 3 Paxton
D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford
Monday
No. 4 Hyannis vs. No. 5 Cody-Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis/Cody-Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Mullen vs. No. 3 Arthur County, 7 p.m.
D2-11 at South Platte
Monday
No. 4 Potter-Dix vs. No. 5 Creek Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
No. 1 South Platte vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Leyton vs. No. 3 Garden County, 6 p.m.