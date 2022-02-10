NSAA girls basketball subdistrict pairings released

The NSAA revealed girls subdistrict basketball pairings for classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 on Thursday.

Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday.

Broken Bow will host Kearney Catholic, Cozad, Gothenburg and Minden in C1-10. St. Pat’s will host Sandhills Valley, Maxwell, SEM and Overton in D1-11.

Anselmo-Merna, Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade, Sandhills/Thedford and South Platte are hosting their own subdisticts in Class D2.

Hershey, Ogallala and Chase County are heading to C1-12 at Chadron. Hershey and Ogallala will play Monday in Hershey.

Hi-Line and South Loup are going to C2-10 at Amherst, and Sutherland and Perkins County will play in C2-11 at Bridgeport. Hitchcock County and Southwest will head to D1-12 at Cambridge.

Winners of each subdistrict will automatically advance to the district finals on Feb. 25. The other spots will go to the highest remaining wildcard points.

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Monday