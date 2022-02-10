 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA girls basketball subdistrict pairings released
0 Comments

NSAA girls basketball subdistrict pairings released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Sports

The NSAA revealed girls subdistrict basketball pairings for classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 on Thursday.

Any subdistrict with five teams will have the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play Monday night. Everyone else will play Tuesday.

Broken Bow will host Kearney Catholic, Cozad, Gothenburg and Minden in C1-10. St. Pat’s will host Sandhills Valley, Maxwell, SEM and Overton in D1-11.

Anselmo-Merna, Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade, Sandhills/Thedford and South Platte are hosting their own subdisticts in Class D2.

Hershey, Ogallala and Chase County are heading to C1-12 at Chadron. Hershey and Ogallala will play Monday in Hershey.

Hi-Line and South Loup are going to C2-10 at Amherst, and Sutherland and Perkins County will play in C2-11 at Bridgeport. Hitchcock County and Southwest will head to D1-12 at Cambridge.

Winners of each subdistrict will automatically advance to the district finals on Feb. 25. The other spots will go to the highest remaining wildcard points.

C1-10 at Broken Bow

Monday

No. 4 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 5 Cozad, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic/Cozad, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Gothenburg vs. No. 3 Minden, 7:15 p.m.

C1-12 at Chadron

Monday

No. 4 Hershey vs. Ogallala, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Chadron vs. Hershey/Ogallala, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Chase County vs. No. 3 Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.

C2-10 at Amherst

Tuesday

No. 1 Amherst vs. No. 4 Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Southern Valley vs. No. 3 South Loup, 7 p.m.

C2-11 at Bridgeport

Tuesday

No. 1 Bridgeport vs. No. 4 Sutherland, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Perkins County vs. No. 3 Kimball, 7:30 p.m.

D1-11 at St. Pat’s

Monday

No. 4 Sandhills Valley vs. No. 5 Maxwell, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pat’s vs. Sandhills Valley/Maxwell, 6 p.m.

No. 2 SEM vs. No. 3 Overton, 7:30 p.m.

D1-12 at Cambridge

Tuesday

No. 1 Cambridge vs. No. 4 Hitchcock County, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Southwest vs. No. 3 Arapahoe, 7:30 p.m.

D2-7 at Anselmo-Merna

Monday

No. 4 Elba vs. No. 5 Palmer, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Anselmo-Merna vs. Elba/Palmer, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ansley-Litchfield vs. No. 3 Heartland Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

D2-8 at Maywood-Hayes Center

Monday

No. 4 Bertrand vs. No. 5 Brady, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. Bertrand/Brady, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Medicine Valley vs. No. 3 Loomis, 7 p.m.

D2-9 at Wauneta-Palisade

Tuesday

No. 1 Wauneta-Palisade vs. No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton

No. 2 Wallace vs. No. 3 Paxton

D2-10 at Sandhills/Thedford

Monday

No. 4 Hyannis vs. No. 5 Cody-Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford vs. Hyannis/Cody-Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mullen vs. No. 3 Arthur County, 7 p.m.

D2-11 at South Platte

Monday

No. 4 Potter-Dix vs. No. 5 Creek Valley, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 South Platte vs. Potter-Dix/Creek Valley, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Leyton vs. No. 3 Garden County, 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News