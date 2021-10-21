NSAA reveals volleyball subdistrict locations

The NSAA revealed the locations for the Class B through D2 subdistricts on Thursday.

Lexington will host Subdistrict B7, which includes McCook and Holdrege, on Tuesday.

Broken Bow, Cozad and Gothenburg will travel to Kearney Catholic on Monday and Tuesday for Subdistrict C1-10, while Chase County will host Hershey, Ogallala, Chadron and Mitchell for Subdistrict C1-12.

South Loup and Hi-Line will head to Amherst for Subdistrict C2-10, while Perkins County and Sutherland will travel to Bridgeport for Subdistrict C2-11.

Maxwell, St. Pat’s and Sandhills Valley will travel to Overton for Subdistrict D1-11, and Hithcock County and Southwest will go to Cambridge for Subdistrict D1-12.

Anselmo-Merna will host Subdistrict D2-7, while Maywood-Hayes Center will host Brady and Medicine Valley as part of Subdistrict D2-8. Wauneta-Palisade and Arthur County will host Subdistricts D2-9 and D2-10, respectively, with Dundy County-Stratton, Paxton and Wallace heading to Wauneta-Palisade and Hyannis, Mullen and Sandhills/Thedford heading to Arthur County.

Garden County will host Subdistrict D2-11, which includes Creek Valley and South Platte.